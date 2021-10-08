Gran Turismo 7: a new trailer in 4K that rolls mechanics

After years of waiting, Gran Turismo 7 is a project that is finally starting to take shape in earnest: Polyphony Digital has just released a new video, focused on a specific element.

Prepare to eat Gran Turismo 7 regularly during the coming months: next very big PlayStation exclusive, the simulation of Polyphony Digital is expected by the turn not all car enthusiasts. Many are hoping for the return of the king, the franchise having once been a real institution in the field of video games. Today the studio is focusing on a specific brand, Brembo, a professional brake manufacturer.

Brembo like a truck

If, on paper, a trailer on such an element seems not very sexy, the developers fortunately know how to put it forward with a staging under pressure that should please more than one player. The Brembo company will therefore be present within the title and the community will be able to equip themselves with their utensils, by means of credits, the virtual currency of the game. One way to indicate that, yes, the personalization in profundity of cars will make a comeback and that it will play a primordial role in the career, as we were accustomed to the great opus Gran Turismo.





Beyond that, the trailer (available above) is also an opportunity to admire once again the technique of the title on which Sony relies a lot. As a reminder, we can rely on a definition in 4K and a framerate at 60 FPS on PS5: on the other hand, for ray tracing, that’s another story.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 on PlayStation 5, yes, but also on PlayStation 4 to reach as many people as possible. Crispy bonuses are also reserved for all those who pre-order the software.

