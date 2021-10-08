Griezmann’s strong words to Mbappé after Benzema’s goal

In an interview with M6, Antoine Griezmann returned to the XXL performance of Kylian Mbappé against Belgium (3-2) Thursday in the League of Nations. The Atlético striker says he slipped a few words in the Parisian’s ear after his assist for Karim Benzema.

“He is a top player, a player who will win everything, whether in club or in selection.” If some evoked cold relations between Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé in the France team, the Atlético de Madrid striker is in any case very laudatory towards the young Parisian. The day after the victory of the Blues against Belgium (3-2), Thursday, in the semifinals of the League of Nations, Grizou was dithyrambic towards his partner, author of a huge match against to the Red Devils. At the microphone of M6, as a few hours earlier in a press conference, he first wanted to defend Mbappé, very criticized after the Euro for his missed penalty in the round of 16 against Switzerland. “We said it was his fault we didn’t get past Switzerland. It was a bit unfair. But he has broad shoulders to bring us as high as possible. We are counting on him, he has our confidence in background.”





“When you are like that, you are just too strong for others”

Antoine Griezmann also returned to the first great coup of the star of PSG, author of a beautiful assist between several Belgian players for Karim Benzema: “He will get the ball in the net and I say to him: “When you’re like that you’re just too strong for others.” It was awesome to watch him play. To see Karim play at this level too. I hope they will be too on Sunday. ” The Blues will challenge Spain in the final of the League of Nations. The opportunity for Grizou to honor, if he plays, his 100th selection with the Blues.