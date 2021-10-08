group of former investigators claim to have identified 50 years after “Zodiac killer”

An independent group of investigators who worked for the US police claim that the serial killer would be a man who died in 2018.

The investigation into the “Zodiac Killer” is still ongoing in the United States. An independent group of cold case investigators claimed Wednesday (October 6th) to have solved the mystery behind the decades-old serial murders, CNN reports.

The “Zodiac Killer” has claimed responsibility for as many as 37 murders in California, most of which could never be traced back to him. Many suspected him of wanting above all to stay at the heart of the news in order to gain a kind of personal media glory.

The Case Breakers, a team of around 40 former law enforcement investigators, said they identified the man they believe to be the “Zodiac killer.” Relying on new physical and forensic evidence and information from eyewitnesses, they claim the serial killer is someone named Gary Francis Poste, a man who died in 2018.

The case remains unresolved according to the federal police

The group of investigators in particular obtained pictures found in the dark room of the one he suspects of being the serial killer and confused them with the robot portrait of the “killer of the Zodiac”. In response to the new information, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to CNN that this was still an open investigation. The FBI, which supported local law enforcement in the investigation, also failed to acknowledge the claims of independent investigators.





“We have no new information to share at this time,” federal officials said.

“I am absolutely certain that we have solved this mystery”

One of the elements put forward by the Case Breakers, namely supposed scars on the forehead, also seems to be a weak argument for the authorities. In addition, the computer scientist David Oranchak – who participated in the decryption of one of the coded messages left by the serial killer – does not say he is more convinced in 20 minutes.

“I am absolutely certain that we have solved this mystery,” said Tom Colbert, a member of the Case Breakers, at the San Francisco Chronicle, explaining that he and his team have been working on cold cases for over ten years.