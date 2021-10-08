GTA: Rockstar Games announces remasters of the PS2 trilogy on all platforms – teller report

Rockstar Games today only confirms the existence of this compilation by promising that its release will take place soon, but without going into details outside of the basic promises, namely that the three games will deliver “graphical enhancements and modernized gameplay while retaining the classic look and feel of the originalsA useful warning though: Rockstar Games will begin to remove current versions of these GTA classics from the various digital stores starting next week.

This compilation is announced as Grand Theft Auto 3 will celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 22, 2021. Its successors Vice city and San Andreas were released in October 2002 and October 2004 respectively to capitalize on the phenomenon that Rockstar gave birth to with its open-world game. A phenomenon of which we were, however, still very far from measuring the extent, as evidenced today by the 150 million Grand Theft Auto 5 sold by Rockstar, in large part thanks to the success of the online mode GTA Online.





According to Kotaku, Rockstar Dundee took care of restoring these cult games from the PlayStation 2 generation. Called Ruffian Games until its acquisition by Rockstar in October 2020, this studio had mainly worked on Crackdown 2 and on some Microsoft titles as co-developer. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on the Rockstar Games launcher. The studio will take more time to optimize the iOS and Android ports that will wait until the first half of 2022.