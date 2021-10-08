Guardians of the Galaxy: Star-Lord’s group release a music video!

The promotion around the Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal is rich and colorful. And the music is so important in the universe of the Guardians, that Star-Lord becomes a group of the 80s!

This is already the second single from Star-Lord group, led by Peter Quill (of which Star-Lord is the pseudonym). Baptized Zero to Hero, this new title is accompanied by a animated video clip (above) and a stage session (below), presented as having been recorded on VHS. When you know Quill’s attachment to magnetic tape cassettes, it’s still obvious!

Zero to Hero as well as Space Riders with No Names, the two very first singles rock of the group, are obviously present in the game playlist, already published by Eidos on Spotify. Star-Lord tracks are also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube Music, iTunes, Deezer and Tidal at this address.





Guardians of the Galaxy is a game developed by Eidos Montreal and edited by Square Enix. It will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 26. It will also be released on PC (via GeForce Now) and Switch in the cloud, the same day.