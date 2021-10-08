Guillaume Canet releases a daring confession about his life as a couple with Marion Cotillard – news

Daddy’s life is not always easy to take on for Guillaume Canet. He confided in the columns of Marie-Claire. While evoking his insomnia problems, which he resolves in a very … naughty way.

Guillaume Canet is as much an accomplished actor and director as a father who is sometimes overwhelmed by his responsibilities. As he admits in the columns of the magazine Marie Claire, this Thursday, October 7, his most painful moment, in terms of education, is as follows: “The children who wake up when you are having a party”. And explain: “You try not to show them that you are not able to take care of them at all … that’s trashy”. However, do not imagine that he completely abandons his role. But combining work and family life sometimes seems exhausting for the darling of Marion Cotillard, who has not for all that given up the desire to take advantage of the moments of pure relaxation.





After drugs, meditation

It also happens that he does not always fall asleep, with this very dynamic lifestyle. But faced with these routine insomnia, Guillaume Canet seems to have found the most effective solution. After having looked for it for a long time … He expands again on this other problem solved: “At one point, I took Lexo, it didn’t work at all. I learned to calm down differently. Firecrackers, long and now meditation”, slips a Guillaume Canet who is definitely not afraid of the look that we can bring to his little habits.

No better than sex

He finally adds that he still found the ultimate remedy for a good night’s sleep: “But there is still nothing better than sex before falling asleep”. One would be tempted to rejoice that he had recourse to this technique rather than to drugs. Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard, who love to taunt each other through social networks, have already accustomed their many fans to spikes and funny revelations. All this, of course, between two declarations of love that are always very touching.