Guillaume Genton reveals having been in a relationship with a reality TV star

In the TPMP show this Thursday, October 7, the columnists indulged in some confidences. Guillaume Genton thus revealed to have lived a love affair with a star of reality TV “very very very well known” in the words of Cyril Hanouna.
This Thursday, in Touche pas à mon poste, Guillaume Genton made a surprising confidence about his private life. The 30-year-old host revealed that he was in a relationship with a former reality TV contestant, but declined to reveal her name. “I had a story a few years ago with … I think you know her“, blurted out the young man, evasive.”That I know personally? That I like ?”, asked Cyril Hanouna. “Yes“, replied Guillaume Genton, before specifying that she had done reality TV “a long time ago“Without disclosing the identity of the woman in question, the columnist clarified that it was a person he”liked a lot“and with which he remained six months. Faced with the curiosity of some chroniclers, Cyril Hanouna, who ended up guessing the identity of the mysterious ex, simply let go:”He is a very, very, very well-known person. It is one of the best known. ”
Former reality TV candidate confirms being Guillaume Genton’s ex
If the guessing game has stopped there for the columnists, the Internet users have not let go. So much so that one of them ended up unearthing an interview dating from last June in which a former reality TV candidate with undeniable notoriety reveals to have had a story with Guillaume Genton a few years ago. Is this the person the columnist is talking about on the show? It must be recognized that the coincidence is disturbing. Anyway, the woman in question is none other than … Cindy Lopes, revealed in Secret Story 3 in 2009. “Indeed, I had a relationship with a columnist of TPMP“Said the young woman during her interview with Gossip Room.”He was younger than me and I found the guy to have an angel face, an innocence in the eyes that was not revealed at all afterwards“, she continued, amused, before confirming:”This columnist is Guillaume Genton“. Mystery solved?
© C8
2/12 –
TPMP on October 7, 2021
© C8
3/12 –
TPMP on October 7, 2021
© C8
4/12 –
Cyril Hanouna seeks to know the identity of the ex of Guillaume Genton
TPMP on October 7, 2021
© C8
5/12 –
TPMP on October 7, 2021
© C8
6/12 –
TPMP on October 7, 2021
© C8
7/12 –
TPMP on October 7, 2021
© BALDINI
8/12 –
Cindy lopes
Cindy Lopes – Launch party of the Starmag.com website at the salon des vedettes in Paris on March 3, 2020 © Philippe Baldini / Bestimage
© COADIC GUIREC
9/12 –
Cindy lopes
Cindy Lopes – Exclusive – Inauguration of the Fete a Neu-Neu for the benefit of the association “Les Wells du Désert” in Paris
August 30, 2019
@ Guirec Coadic / Bestimage
© Jack Tribeca
10/12 –
Guillaume Genton
Recording of the show “Touche Pas à Mon Poste (TPMP)”, presented by C. Hanouna and broadcast on C8 on December 2, 2020
© Jack Tribeca / Bestimage
© AGENCY
11/12 –
Guillaume Genton
Guillaume Genton – People in the stands during the Paris Saint Germain PSG football match against Clermont (4-0) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 11, 2021
© BALDINI
12/12 –
Cindy lopes
General of the play “Deux sur la balançoire” at the Théâtre du Gymnase in Paris on September 29, 2021. © Baldini / Bestimage