Guillaume Genton reveals having been in a relationship with a reality TV star

In the TPMP show this Thursday, October 7, the columnists indulged in some confidences. Guillaume Genton thus revealed to have lived a love affair with a star of reality TV “very very very well known” in the words of Cyril Hanouna.

This Thursday, in Touche pas à mon poste, Guillaume Genton made a surprising confidence about his private life. The 30-year-old host revealed that he was in a relationship with a former reality TV contestant, but declined to reveal her name. “I had a story a few years ago with … I think you know her“, blurted out the young man, evasive.”That I know personally? That I like ?”, asked Cyril Hanouna. “Yes“, replied Guillaume Genton, before specifying that she had done reality TV “a long time ago“Without disclosing the identity of the woman in question, the columnist clarified that it was a person he”liked a lot“and with which he remained six months. Faced with the curiosity of some chroniclers, Cyril Hanouna, who ended up guessing the identity of the mysterious ex, simply let go:”He is a very, very, very well-known person. It is one of the best known. ”

Former reality TV candidate confirms being Guillaume Genton’s ex

If the guessing game has stopped there for the columnists, the Internet users have not let go. So much so that one of them ended up unearthing an interview dating from last June in which a former reality TV candidate with undeniable notoriety reveals to have had a story with Guillaume Genton a few years ago. Is this the person the columnist is talking about on the show? It must be recognized that the coincidence is disturbing. Anyway, the woman in question is none other than … Cindy Lopes, revealed in Secret Story 3 in 2009. “Indeed, I had a relationship with a columnist of TPMP“Said the young woman during her interview with Gossip Room.”He was younger than me and I found the guy to have an angel face, an innocence in the eyes that was not revealed at all afterwards“, she continued, amused, before confirming:”This columnist is Guillaume Genton“. Mystery solved?

