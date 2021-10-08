Haaland is losing patience, a strong gesture sent to his future club?

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

The Erling Haaland case is less explosive than that of Kylian Mbappé but it could start to become so very quickly if the facts are confirmed. According to Sport Bild, the Dortmund striker categorically refuses to extend his contract at Borussia despite a substantial salary increase.

And for good reason: As says that the 21-year-old crack does not “want to wait any longer” to settle his future, aware that everything could be played out with Mbappé’s future. Mino Raiola could therefore send a signal soon to shake up all his suitors who are PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid … or FC Barcelona! The Catalan club have indeed returned to the Haaland race in recent hours.

Yesterday evening, a vast debate even took place on the set of the program El Chiringuito around this theme. This was thickened by the words released by the person in full recovery under the Marbella sun. “Hola que tal?” “(” Hello, how are you?) “, He slipped in perfect Castilian to a question from a journalist asking him if he was going to come to Spain in 2022. Or how to revive the rumors of a arrival of Halaland at Real Madrid or Barça …