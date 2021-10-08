Hamilton gets ten grid penalty spots

Lewis Hamilton, the leader of the F1 world championship, received a penalty of ten places on the starting grid of the Turkish Grand Prix this Sunday, for the change of an element on the engine of his Mercedes.

It is his turn to accept the challenge of leaving in traffic to try to get back to the podium. After Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in Russia (last at the start, 2nd at the finish), Lewis Hamilton also receives a penalty on the starting grid of the Turkish Grand Prix this Sunday (2 p.m.).

The seven-time world champion, current leader with two points ahead of the Dutchman, will fall ten places in relation to his performance in qualifying practice (Saturday, 2 p.m.), due to a change in an element of the engine of his Mercedes. The penalty was heavier for Max Verstappen because it was the engine block of the Red Bull-Honda that had been replaced.





Sainz at the bottom of the grid

The number of changes to the different elements of the single-seater powertrain is limited each season and any change beyond a certain number is automatically penalized.

For the moment, only the internal combustion engine has been replaced on the number 44 car of the seven-time world champion, according to the technical report sent by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). One or more changes to the power unit this weekend will earn Hamilton one or more other penalties.

Thus, Ferrari has, for example, decided to fit a completely new version of its hybrid engine on Carlos Sainz’s single-seater. As several elements have been changed in breach of the FIA ​​sporting code, the Spaniard will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.