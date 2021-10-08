“Hanouna and his prosecutors”: Pierre Ménès regrets having visited “TPMP”

He didn’t want to go to C8. At the beginning of the afternoon, this Friday, Pierre Ménès went to “Estelle Midi”, presented by Estelle Denis on RMC and RMC Story, on the occasion of the launch of his “Pierrot Football Club” platform on October 12 next. During his exchange with the chroniclers of the show, the former sniper of the “Canal Football Club” confided that he regretted having gone to “Touche pas à mon poste” the day after the revelations of the documentary “Je I’m not a slut, I’m a journalist “by Marie Portolano, broadcast on March 21.

“I didn’t want to do this show!”

Accused of sexual assault in sequences cut from the documentary and revealed by “Les Jours”, Pierre Ménès was invited on March 22 in “Touche pas à mon poste” to respond to these allegations. On set, he confided: “I wouldn’t do that again today. The world has changed. It’s #metoo. We can no longer do anything, we can no longer say anything. For me, a girl and a man are the same. If we can’t room a girl because she’s a girl, for me it’s unbearable“. And to clarify a few moments later:”For everything that happened there, I have deep regrets, sincerely“.

Almost nine months later, on RMC, Thierry Moreau told Pierre Ménès: “Once these images were made public, you had a very complicated defense over the weeks …“.”I don’t wish you had something like that hit your face overnight! It happens on Sunday at 6 p.m. and 25 hours later, you find yourself facing Hanouna and his prosecutors to justify you!“, dropped the guest of” Estelle Midi “. And to add:”You’ve done enough to understand! I didn’t want to do this show!“. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence.