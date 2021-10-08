Has the David of the Italian pavilion at the World’s Fair in Dubai been censored?

In the Italian pavilion, the replica of Michelangelo’s “David” is displayed in such a way that the sculpture’s bare lower body is hidden from view of most visitors. Officials ensure that there should be no Emirati censorship.

A replica of the sculpture of David by Michelangelo is very popular at the World’s Fair Expo 2020 which opened last week in Dubai. Officials from the Italian pavilion assured on October 7 that the statue had not been censored by the United Arab Emirates, despite a scenography hiding the lower body naked from the majority of visitors.

Italian media had criticized the way in which the 5.20-meter-high sculpture made of acrylic resin, a replica of a Renaissance masterpiece carved in marble between 1501 and 1504, is presented on two levels in the flag of Italy, pointing to the Emirati organizers, accused of a form of censorship.

The public only has access to the first floor, from where only the head and torso are visible, while the ground floor, showing the lower part of the body, is reserved for VIPs and other visitors. institutional.





Only the top of the resin replica of Michelangelo’s David is visible to the general public, at the Italian pavilion of the World Expo 2020 in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). (KAMRAN JEBREILI / AP / SIPA / SIPA)

This provision “allows visitors to watch (…) David eye to eye“, argued the organizers of the pavilion in a statement. And according to them, the presence of Emirati officials at the inauguration of the statue in April is good”proof that no form of censorship has been imposed“.





For the artistic director of the Davide Rampello pavilion, it is about discovering the statue of a “more introspective perspective“than the original which is in the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, Italy.

The organizers also reported daily meetings on the ground floor attended by high-level personalities who can “observe the lower part of the statue fully exposed“to the gaze.

Postponed by a year, the Dubai World Expo 2020, the first in history to be organized in the Middle East, opened its doors last week, after a grand opening ceremony.