he has just died, swept away by illness …

Top chef is a program that allows the public to discover atypical profiles of talented chefs. It is present in several countries around the globe and always fascinates viewers. It is in the junior and American edition of Top chef that the news is however the most devastating. Indeed, this young 17-year-old chef has just lost his fight against his leukemia. Fuller Goldsmith must have been a great chef. Passionate about cooking, he would certainly have opened many restaurants and made a living from his art without the slightest problem. But fate is sometimes so cruel, Fuller Goldsmith leaves this world. Objeko expresses its condolences to the family of this young 17-year-old chef. Discover the moving message of the American production of Top chef.

Top chef loses an emblematic candidate of its junior and American edition

Fuller Goldsmith was just 14 when he won the junior edition of Top chef in the USA. He thus earned 10,000 dollars. But donated all of it to hospitals and research for childhood cancers. Indeed, when he was only 3 years old, this young chef learns that he is sick, with leukemia. Four times he sends the disease to the ropes and he never gave up when he heard of his return a fifth time. Cooking remained her daily life and allowed her to smile for life. Fuller Goldsmith was even an assistant to the chef in one of the editions of Top Junior Chef. Indeed, it has never left the hearts of viewers. Determined to make cooking his job, he redoubled his efforts to surpass himself and pass on his knowledge to the youngest.

It was in February 2021 that he announced on his social networks that the disease was back. And so it was this last fight that he was losing. The feeling of injustice is immense among fans of Top chef and certainly also immeasurable in the hearts of Fuller Goldsmith’s loved ones and family. This young and talented chef has not had time to celebrate his 18th birthday when he is already saying goodbye to this world. This news is therefore devastating. Objeko renews its condolences to those close to him and we know that our readers may also be upset by the news.





Cancer is a terrible disease to face, for the sick and for the people around them. But it is obviously even more painful when the person who leaves has not had time to have a long life. This young candidate from Top chef had a bright future ahead of him and it’s totally unfair that leukemia won against him.

A statement that breaks the hearts of internet users

The production of Top chef, Magical Elves, forgot a touching message to tell netizens the news of Fuller Goldsmith’s disappearance.

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our ‘Top Chef Junior’ alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special. ” was it written.

Since this announcement, fans of Top chef give each other the word to support Fuller Goldsmith’s family. They are devastated by the news. Messages of condolence and support are therefore multiplying on the Web. To the point that in France too, we mourn the disappearance of this young candidate from Top chef. This kind of event is particularly difficult to experience. And we don’t have the words to express our dismay. Fuller Goldsmith will not be forgotten and his passion will continue to bring him to life through Top Junior Chef and all the people who have been able to get to know him, from near or far.



