“He said goodbye to his wife and his daughter-in-law”: Vianney narrowly escaped a terrible tragedy

In May 2021, a new number of Meeting in unknown land in which Vianney participated. With the presenter Raphaël de Casabianca, he had flown to Ethiopia to meet the Afar people. A great chance for the singer of 30 years who lived there exceptional and unforgettable moments. Vianney is also not likely to forget his return to France. Indeed, as revealed by Amel Bent in an extract fromWe are remaking the TV expected this Saturday, October 9 on RTL and what was available Leisure TV, the interpreter of I am leaving thought he was living his last moments on the plane.

“When Vianney returned from Ethiopia, we were in the middle of recording The Voice, and the first thing he said to me was: ‘We almost crashed in a plane, they wanted to land in the street with broken cars everywhere‘. He started to say his prayers, he said goodbye to his wife and his stepdaughter, he really thought he was going to leave“, she said.





Fortunately, this drama was avoided which still traumatized Vianney but also Amel Bent. Already uncomfortable with the idea of ​​flying, the 36-year-old artist is now completely “freaked out“. Thus, it is not certain that she will one day participate in Meeting in unknown land. “I am scared of flying. I would rather do Our unknown lands in France because I can go there by train or by van“, she underlined.

There is no doubt that Vianney has meanwhile cherished even more his reunion with his wife, the musician Catherine Robert, and the latter’s 10-year-old daughter. Remember that the singer and his half will soon welcome their first child together, if this is not already the case in view of the very rounded belly of the pretty brunette seen recently.