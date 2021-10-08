health authorities fear up to 60,000 flu deaths this winter

The National Health Service, the British public health system, is aiming to vaccinate 35 million people against the flu this winter, more than half of the population.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom is not forgetting the dangers of other viruses. The National Health Service (NHS), Britain’s public health system, will launch the largest influenza vaccination campaign in its history, fearing up to 60,000 deaths from the disease this winter. According to The Guardian, the NHS hopes to vaccinate against influenza the record 35 million people, more than half of the British population.

Indeed, experts fear the arrival of the first winter when the Covid-19 virus and that of the flu will actually circulate at the same time. First, because a large part of the British have lost their immunity against the flu, in particular due to the very low level of circulation of the virus under the health restrictions linked to Covid. Most importantly, the restrictions in question are part of ancient history in the country, and the population is mixing significantly more than last year.

Several models established by the Academy of Medical Sciences even establish that between 15,000 and 60,000 deaths could be caused by the flu this winter, which would make the 2021-2022 season twice as deadly as a normal year in the country.





Flu vaccine and recall against Covid-19

The British authorities have therefore decided to do everything possible to avoid this flu wave. Newly trained health workers will be allowed to administer flu shots, and citizens are urged to reserve their free flu shot as soon as possible.

This campaign also coincides with the vaccine booster against Covid-19, recommended in the United Kingdom for those over 50, the most vulnerable, or health professionals.

“We are facing a difficult winter, but for ourselves, and for those around us, we must take the booster of the Covid-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine if we are eligible,” said the Dr Jenny Harries, Managing Director of the UK Health Security Agency.

Currently, 1.7 million people in England have already received their third dose of the Covid vaccine. The NHS ensures that as far as possible, the vaccination centers will perform the injection against the flu and against the Covid-19 during the same appointment.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

