Health – Foot-hand-mouth, the other virus circulating in Geneva

– Hand-foot-mouth, the other virus circulating in Geneva This common, mild infection is back, especially in small children. Sophie Simon

Small red pimples on the hands are a hallmark of foot-hand-mouth syndrome.

GETTY IMAGES

Moderate fever, sore throat, small red bumps on the hands, feet, buttocks. Such are the inconveniences endured by young Genevans at this time, suffering from hand-foot-mouth syndrome. This disease, which mainly affects children of preschool age, but can also affect older children and adults, is not notifiable. Thus no epidemiological analysis is carried out by the General Directorate of Health.

Doctor Serge Abramowski, pediatrician for the child and youth health service, confirms that there are indeed “a certain number of cases”, without being able to quantify them. “Things are going back to normal, last year at the slightest symptom the children had to stay at home, so viruses circulated less. Foot-hand-mouth usually occurs during the summer. There we had an Indian summer, I think these temperatures may have favored contagion. ”