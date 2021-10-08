More

    Health – Foot-hand-mouth, the other virus circulating in Geneva

    Health


    Hand-foot-mouth, the other virus circulating in Geneva

    This common, mild infection is back, especially in small children.

    Sophie Simon

    Sophie Simon

    Small red pimples on the hands are a hallmark of foot-hand-mouth syndrome.

    Small red pimples on the hands are a hallmark of foot-hand-mouth syndrome.


    GETTY IMAGES

    Moderate fever, sore throat, small red bumps on the hands, feet, buttocks. Such are the inconveniences endured by young Genevans at this time, suffering from hand-foot-mouth syndrome. This disease, which mainly affects children of preschool age, but can also affect older children and adults, is not notifiable. Thus no epidemiological analysis is carried out by the General Directorate of Health.

    Doctor Serge Abramowski, pediatrician for the child and youth health service, confirms that there are indeed “a certain number of cases”, without being able to quantify them. “Things are going back to normal, last year at the slightest symptom the children had to stay at home, so viruses circulated less. Foot-hand-mouth usually occurs during the summer. There we had an Indian summer, I think these temperatures may have favored contagion. ”


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Covid has left 140,000 orphans in the United States
    Next articleThe government announces a bonus of 1,000 euros for long-term unemployed in training

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC