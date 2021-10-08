Health pass from Monday, lightened containment measures, justice: the news

Most of the news in New Caledonia is the health pass applicable from next Monday and the adapted containment measures that were announced yesterday.

A health pass for what?

The health pass will be applicable from Monday. Required for all Caledonians over the age of eighteen, it must allow certain freedoms to be regained. The document, in its digital or paper version, will give access to restaurants, commercial sports halls, museums or even hairdressers as well as inter-island transport, both by plane and by boat.

Without pass

The shops will be accessible without a pass. The same goes for buses and school transport, or the markets that reopen tomorrow.

These activities possible under other conditions

Some activities are regulated. We are talking about individual water sports, hunting, fishing and gatherings that cannot be done beyond 10 people, whether for collective physical activities outdoors, customary ceremonies and worship.

No competitions, no bars or nakamals

Others, finally, will still have to wait to resume. Always at a standstill, the nakamals, bars and nightclubs, competitions and sports associations, collective physical activities but also any gathering of more than ten people. Patience also for theaters, cinemas, municipal swimming pools, sea trips, game rooms, casinos and bingo.

The curfew will be at 10 p.m.

Additional provisions from Monday: the curfew will begin at 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., travel certificates will disappear, the traffic perimeter will increase to ten kilometers and three hours out. The mask remains compulsory.

In the event of failure to comply with all these provisions, the establishments concerned expose themselves to administrative penalties, then financial penalties, or even imprisonment. Individuals, too, are liable to heavy fines and imprisonment for offenses.

Where can I get the pass?

To have your health pass, three supporting documents can be provided:

either a vaccination certificate,

either a negative antigenic test certificate which is less than 72 hours old,

or a positive test certificate of at least 11 days and less than 6 months, proof that the person has had the Covid and has recovered.

These supporting documents can be presented in paper or PDF version. But they will also have a QR Code. This will allow them to be integrated into the famous digital tool, the TousAntiCovid application to download to your smartphone.

From now on, it will be recoverable just after the vaccination. For those who have already been vaccinated, it can be obtained through the site www.masante.gouv.nc. Counters will also be set up in the municipalities to collect the pass, either in digital version or in paper version. For antigenic tests and self-tests supervised by a healthcare professional, the QR code will be generated when entering the result.

Eight new deaths linked to the virus

These measures are taken in relation to epidemic data: the incidence rate decreases to 452 contaminations per 100,000 inhabitants. Vaccination is progressing: 48.21% of the vaccineable population now has a complete vaccination schedule. On the other hand, yesterday we deplored eight new deaths in 24 hours for a total of 185 victims. And the hospital situation remains very tense: 59 patients in intensive care, 260 hospitalized in Covid units throughout the country and 87 positive patients under surveillance in a hotel.

Next Covid press briefing today at 2 p.m. It will be chaired by Christopher Gygès, member of the government responsible in particular for the digital economy, and Olivier Buffeteau, deputy director of the digital and modernization department. It will be a question of how the health pass works and how to implement it.

Court decisions related to the violence in Tanghène

In the news outside Covid, three perpetrators of violence and damage to property were brought before the Public Prosecutor's Office yesterday. The facts go back a few weeks. Between August 12 and September 2, the Tanghène tribe, in Hienghène, experienced attacks with weapons (stones or sticks), fires … All of this. "in a recurring context of inter-clan conflicts within the tribe", specifies the public prosecutor. The three men implicated admitted part of the facts. They receive sentences ranging from three to six months in prison. Two of them had recidivated and were taken directly to Camp Est.





“Inter-clan rivalries which tend to multiply”

The investigation continues, adds the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which emphasizes “the diligent and firm judicial treatment concerning all intolerable attacks committed to people and property in a context of inter-clan rivalries which have tended to increase in the territory since 2020, namely in Belep, Maré and Tanghène”.

Vaccination obligation: the court must rule on an appeal

Legal news related to the pandemic, now. The administrative judge of New Caledonia yesterday examined an appeal by Ensemble pour la planet against the vaccination obligation. Decision expected during the day.

Where to get vaccinated this Friday?

Socio-cultural center of Boulouparis, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Foa socio-cultural center, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (no appointment required).

Bourail Coliseum, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (without appointment, 20 46 30).

Multipurpose room of Koumac, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, without appointment.

Room Au Pitiri de Koné, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (05 00 22).

Ko We Kara, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (without appointment, Pfizzer and Janssen vaccines).

Nouméa Town Hall, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (no appointment, Pfizzer and Janssen vaccines).

Cafat Center at Receiving, 8 a.m. to noon (by appointment, 25 58 18 – 05 00 33, Pfizzer and Janssen vaccines).

Vaccination and testing center of the Civil Servants’ Mutual, Building Le Botticelli, 31, rue Clemenceau (by appointment, 27 31 57).

Vacci’tribs in Lifou, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Luengoni-Joj eika and at the Korail in Wé (without appointment, 05 00 90).

Vacci’tribs in Maré, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, in Wakone; from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in Rawa (ex-CMS); from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tawaïnedr eika, without appointment (05 00 90).

Vacci’tribs in Ouvéa, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the women’s premises in Mouli.

CHS Albert-Bousquet vaccination center, Nouville (by appointment, 25 52 36).

Without appointment, CMS de Wé (45 12 12 – 05 00 90), Chepenehe (45 12 79 – 05 00 90), La Roche (45 42 12 – 05 00 90), Hulup (45 71 10 – 05 00 90).

With or without appointment, CMS of Poum), Houaïlou, Poindimié, Ponérihouen and Pouébo (05 00 22).

By appointment, CMS of Dumbéa-sur-mer (20 47 20), Poya (05 00 22), Canala (05 00 22), Boulari (20 53 53), Thio (20 46 60), and Ouégoa (05 00 22) ).

Call for boycott posted on Facebook: government condemns

Through the voice of Christopher Gygès, the government strongly condemned yesterday the attacks on social networks by anti-vaccine groups. The latest concerns a call to boycott a list of people or companies belonging to Medef.

The university specifies its return to school

Regarding the return to the UNC, resumption of distance learning next Monday, then reopening of the campuses the following Monday, October 18, depending on epidemic indicators. That day, a vaccinodrome will be set up on the Nouville site. Contact the university for more details.

Breathless associations

The associations are sounding the alarm. The succession of confinements, including two in less than a year, is causing great difficulty for structures that have employees. Childcare associations, consumers’ associations, sports associations … they receive very little aid to survive, they who have already seen their subsidies decrease over the years. The climbing league evokes a demonstration Wednesday, October 13, “in support of the sports movement and its employees”.

Aircal’s freight victim of its success

Since Monday, Air Calédonie has reopened its freight service. Closed since the start of containment, it is now available the day before flights. Yesterday, the company welcomed people bringing freight for the Friday connections to Ouvéa and Lifou.

The southern province distributes preventive kits

17,158 “solidarity bags” distributed in the southern province since the start of confinement. The operation targeted the most vulnerable people. This involved providing them with an essential kit to protect themselves from the virus: ten masks, ten copies of travel certificates, flyers on respecting barrier gestures and information on vaccination. Six thousand bottles of hydroalcoholic solution were also distributed.

Ânûû-rû Âboro announces the postponement

The fifteenth international festival of the festival of peoples was to take place from October 15 to 23. Announcement yesterday: Ânûû-rû Âboro is postponed “to a later date”.