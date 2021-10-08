More

    Health pass: self-tests will no longer be recognized from October 15

    News


    Published on
    , update

    the essential
    The Ministry of Health announced that the self-tests would no longer be recognized as evidence for the health pass as of October 15. On the same date, PCR tests will now be paying for non-vaccinated people: the ministry is making an exception this Friday for Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe still under the yoke of the state of health emergency.


    The authorities are tightening the screw in terms of health passes. The Ministry of Health said on Friday that the self-tests would no longer be recognized as evidence for the health pass from October 15. Thus, if you test negative for Covid-19 with a self-test, you will be unable to access any public place where the health pass is requested.

    Read also :
    INFOGRAPHICS. Covid-19: why does the situation in Aude and Pays-de-la-Loire worry the government?

    From this date, PCR tests will no longer be reimbursed for people who have not been vaccinated. This Friday, the ministry announced an exception: these tests will remain free in Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe until the end of the state of health emergency.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleGabby Petito case: the coup de theater decision of Brian Laundrie’s father
    Next articlehealth authorities fear up to 60,000 flu deaths this winter

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC