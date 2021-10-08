Health pass: self-tests will no longer be recognized from October 15

the essential

The Ministry of Health announced that the self-tests would no longer be recognized as evidence for the health pass as of October 15. On the same date, PCR tests will now be paying for non-vaccinated people: the ministry is making an exception this Friday for Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe still under the yoke of the state of health emergency.

The authorities are tightening the screw in terms of health passes. The Ministry of Health said on Friday that the self-tests would no longer be recognized as evidence for the health pass from October 15. Thus, if you test negative for Covid-19 with a self-test, you will be unable to access any public place where the health pass is requested.

From this date, PCR tests will no longer be reimbursed for people who have not been vaccinated. This Friday, the ministry announced an exception: these tests will remain free in Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe until the end of the state of health emergency.