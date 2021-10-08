her boyfriend was watched by the police before he went on the run

Gabby Petito’s body was found on September 19 in Wyoming, nearly three weeks after the American influencer gave her final signs of life. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida without her earlier this month, has since fled.

The facts have horrified the United States for a month. Influencer Gabby Petito was not with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when he returned to their hometown of North Port, Fla. On September 1, returning from the couple’s trip to the west of the country. On September 11, her parents declared her missing. Her body was later discovered on September 19 in Wyoming, very close to where she was last seen. The autopsy performed established the homicide.

In the meantime, Brian Laundrie had fled, forcing investigators and law enforcement to follow him. And this Thursday, Josh Taylor, the spokesman for the Florida Police Department, gave an interview to CNN, in which he admitted that he was under the surveillance of the officers at the time. A device remained in vain, obviously.

Laundrie Ford Mustang found

The police therefore did not have the opportunity to question Brian Laundrie before he vanished, the latter being absent when the officers knocked on the couple’s door on September 11.





For now, while Brian Laundrie is not charged with the assassination of Gabby Petito, he is however subject to a federal arrest warrant due to his alleged fraudulent use of the influencer credit card. in the days that followed his last signs of life.

In an account that ends up sounding like the litany of his colleagues’ failures, Josh Taylor again admitted that none of the couple’s phones could be seized, and that investigators had not identified a trace of a stay. of the runaway in the Florida reservation where he is suspected, first by his parents, of having taken refuge.

This statement resonates as a denial after the information transmitted earlier to CNN assuring that the police had fallen on a bivouac in the reserve of Carlton, where the investigations are concentrated. The Ford Mustang of the Laundrie family, on the other hand, was found in this vast network of forests and mangroves on September 15. But by the suspect’s father.