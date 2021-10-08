Her divorce, her weight loss, her new love … Adele’s rare confidences

The singer Adele confided in the magazine “Vogue”, an interview during which she spoke in particular about the many changes that have occurred in her life in recent years.

Six years after revealing her last album and five years after the worldwide success of “Hello”, Adele is back in the stores with “Easy On Me”. A single available on October 15, 2021 which gives hope for the imminent release of his fourth studio album, potentially entitled “30”.

Starting the promotion of her new music, the 33-year-old singer gave a rare interview to “Vogue” magazine. An interview in which she spoke of the many changes that have occurred in her life in recent years, starting with her divorce from Simon Konecki, the father of her son Angelo (9 years old). The couple married in 2016 and separated in 2019.

“I wondered who I was, what I wanted, what made me really happy. All these things. I was just in automatic mode and I was not happy. Neither did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. I just thought to myself that I wanted my son to see me really loving, and being loved. It’s really important to me … Since then, I’ve been on my way to find my true happiness, ”she said.

“I train two or three times a day”

In this interview, Adele also confided in her weight loss, she who shed several tens of pounds. “I think one of the reasons people wondered is because it took place over a two-year period. It was because of my anxiety. By training I felt better. It wasn’t really about losing weight, it was always about getting stronger (…). I got quite addicted to sports. I train two or three times a day… I do my weights in the morning, then I walk normally or I box in the afternoon, then I go do my cardio in the evening, ”she said.

The singer has also reacted to some criticism on this subject. “My body has been the target of objectification throughout my career. It’s not just now. I understand why this is a shock. I understand why some women in particular have been hurt. Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person. And the worst part of all of this is that the most brutal conversations were those of other women about my body. I was very disappointed with that. It hurt me. ”





Finally, Adele spoke for the first time about her new mate, sports agent Richard Paul. First acquaintances and friends, the two young people, who had met for the first time two years ago at a party, have come closer in recent months and have started a romance. “He’s always been there, I just hadn’t really noticed him. (…) He’s so funny. (…). Rich arrived at the right time. I don’t feel anxious, nervous or exhausted (in this romantic relationship, editor’s note). Rather, it is quite the opposite. This is completely crazy. I am a 33 year old divorced mother and am in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where he is, who doesn’t know what he wants. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want, ”she concluded.

Photographs of Adele and an accompanying article were also unveiled in the pages of “British Vogue”.

