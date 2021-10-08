Her physical transformation, her divorce, the new man of her life… Adele breaks the silence

CONFIDENCES – She had not spoken to the media for five years. As she prepares to release a new single, Adele opens up about her personal life in a lively interview with “Vogue UK” magazine.



His life is his work. Since the start of her career, Adele has taken advantage of each new record to take stock of her personal journey. In a great interview with Vogue UK, the singer who will be back on October 15 with a single entitled “Easy on Me”, explains that her new repertoire is strongly influenced by her break-up with Simon Konecki, her ex-husband and father of Angelo, their 8-year-old son . “When I was 30 my whole life fell apart and got no warning“, she tells the British monthly.”It wasn’t fair to me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. It wasn’t miserable, but I would have been miserable if I hadn’t put myself first. But nothing bad happened or anything like that “, she specifies.

I just wanted to explain to him who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his whole life for the search of my own happiness– Adele, about her son Angelo

“I was really embarrassed that I didn’t seem to be doing my best to make this work“, continues Adele.”We were trained as women to keep trying, even through the movies we watched when we were little. It broke my heart back then, but I find it so interesting now.“ From her next album, Adele says it is partly addressed to her son who has not always lived well with his parents’ separation. “I just wanted to explain to him, when he is 20 or 30 years old, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the quest for my own happiness.“, underlines the singer.”It made him very sad sometimes. And it’s a deep wound that I may never heal. “

The interpreter of “Someone Like You” also evokes the new man of her life, the sports agent Rich Paul, with whom she formalized last September on the networks. “I have the impression that it is natural between us and he is super considerate. He is great. He’s so funny. He is so smart“, relishes the singer, who reveals to have dated other men before him.” But they hated it. They found it stressful to be seen with me. “ Finally Adele reveals the secrets of her new look, she who has lost no less than 45 kilos in a few months. “I lift my weights in the morning, then generally, I walk or I box in the afternoon, finally, in the evening, I do a cardio session“, details the diva of 33 years.”I needed to get addicted to something to have a clear mind. It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t. “

