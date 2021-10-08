“Him is elevator, house, shower, bath, standing, walking …” in the middle of an interview, Camille Lellouche lets go about a famous actor

Has Camille Lellouche found love since her romance (controversy) with Rayane Bensetti? Everything suggests that it is not! Earlier this week, the actress and singer was seen at the fashion show of the lingerie brand Etam, on the arm of a mysterious stranger but it seems that the latter is just a friend. While waiting to find the shoe to his feet, the comedian has decided to take the lead by appealing to those who might like him.

The former candidate of “The Voice” has indeed lent itself to the game of the intervew “The word of the end” published on the account Instagram of the media “Les Éclaireuses” and made confidences on his style of man . “I’m more of a dark brown and all. There… To the best of my mind. If ever…” she said before finishing the next sentence: “I would like to be stuck in an elevator with …”. Confident of herself, Camille Lellouche then replied: “What is the name of this Italian actor? Who has a nose, you know, strong, like that, broken with a bump…”.





The journalist then suggested Adrien Brody to her and the singer went into ecstasies: “Oh yes, Adrien Brody, my dildos, shit! I love you. Strong, very strong!”. She then followed up with a real statement: “Him, there is no elevator. It’s elevator, house, garden, landing, shower, bathtub too. Standing, walking. Everything, everything!”.

Unfortunately for Camille Lellouche, actor Adrien Brody, who is also American, has been in a relationship since the beginning of the year, with Georgina Chapman. Known for having been the wife of director Harvey Weinstein from 2007 to 2017, Georgina Chapman is also the founder of the fashion house Marchesa.

Eleanor de la Fontaine