His bedside book, his aborted military career, his participation in Koh Lanta … Antoine de Maximy (I will go to sleep at your place, RMC Découverte) disentangles the true from the false

This Friday, October 8, the man with the red shirt signs the big comeback of the unpublished pieces of his incomparable program “J’irai va rire chez vous” (from 9pm on RMC Découverte). Direction Costa Rica. Time to disentangle the truth from the false in the life of this fantastic adventurer.
A camera hanging on his chest, another in his hand, another strapped to his side which films him permanently, a famous red shirt, a backpack and this taste for adventure and the others slung over his shoulder. And yes you guessed it, it looks like the caricature -and faithful- portrait of Antoine de Maximy. For his now famous “I will go to sleep at home”, this adventurer has been traveling the countries for 18 years in search of a soul who will welcome him at his home. Last September, he signed his arrival on RMC Découverte, a channel which has since drawn from the existing catalog of its sixty adventures. But this Friday, October 8, it’s time for something new.
Direction Costa Rica
Indeed, Antoine de Maximy takes us on board this evening at 9 p.m. for Costa Rica. “I chose a country well preserved by the pandemic, he tells us. I was just asked to have repatriation insurance. And no PCR test.“Before admitting that the Covid19 has changed a lot of things”especially when the goal of your film is to invite you to strangers and share a moment with them at their place …. But I once again met colorful, original, tender and kind characters“. Who says novelty, says new formula. This number of” I will go to sleep “lasts 60 minutes (and not 45) and especially the sieur de Maximy tells the backstage of his trip at the beginning and at the end of the program. sets there were shot` … in his kitchen! “This is where I feel good and where I work!“
Will it go green?
And the inexhaustible man to tell us about his next destination. And why not Ecuador? “I hesitated between Costa Rica and Ecuador for my first post covid trip. Then…“Will he put on a green shirt this time?”Ah, no way! This is my uniform, the red one. When we started to imagine the show with Bonne Pioche, my production company, we didn’t have a lot of money (…) he tells us. Since I had a few red shirts in my closet, I saw the practical side. (…) Confidence for confidence, when the color has faded, I repaint them!(laughs) “Curator, Antoine de Maximy is not the collector type.”It’s true, I throw away everything that encumbers me“Except his antique bike-car unearthed 30 years ago at a second-hand dealer”It’s the only thing I really care about“he tells us. Just as he values his freedom:”I am incapable of being in a relationship because when you are, you have to make concessions and that doesn’t suit me …“Ladies, we have been warned! Only Lucie, his grown-up daughter whom he considers the woman of his life, has the privilege of knowing how to hold him back a little.
Because de Maximy has desires elsewhere, for films, for documentaries since, at the age of 12, he stole his aunt’s Super8 camera to make a science fiction film with one of his cousins ”With my grandparents, uncles, aunts, we did all the post sync in the kitchen, it was already a job well done“. We would still like him to talk to us about his years in the army where, being pegged in the press service, he discovered that he would make audiovisual his profession. Or that he would tell us in detail that without him Nicolas Hulot would not. could never have done Ushuaia. Or that he has long considered taking a trip in space. But who knows?, maybe soon …