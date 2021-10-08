his new album “Vivante” is number one in sales

Photo credits: Album cover

Amel Bent is back on top. After the disappointing scores of her previous records “Instinct” and “Tomorrow”, the singer returned to the forefront in 2020 with “Until the end” and “1,2,3”. The two singles shared with urban stars Imen Es and Hatik have replaced the coach of “The Voice” in full light, thanks to their great success on radio. The real challenge on this album was to reconnect with radios in particular, to find a more modern format. In my view, I didn’t want date music. I have always been averse to following a fad, and in the end I think it was a big mistake on my part. rejoices the singer in the show “Moonwalk”. However, it was not until October 2021 before Amel Bent confirmed the test by releasing his seventh studio album “Vivante”.

A first for Amel Bent

On the 13 titles which compose it, the artist called a palette of collaborators from various horizons like the producer Renaud Rebillaud, Vitaa, which she found a few months after the joint album “Sorore” shared with Camlia Jordana, Ben Mazu, Nadjee or even Dadju with whom she shares a duet on the track “You love him still”. A collection of songs which seduced the public since “Vivante” directly enters number one of the French Top Albums! With very precisely 6.113 equivalent sales at the meter, the interpreter of “My philosophy” can boast of signing a great success. Thus, Amel Bent is doing much better than the previous ones “Instinct” and “Tomorrow”, 11th and 12th respectively, and above all signs the first number one of her career. Indeed, his first records were classified in the Top 10, even the Top 5 of the best sales in France, but never reached this famous first place.

the first place of the Top Albums of the week, “Vivante” by Amel Bent with 6,113 equivalent sales 👏 pic.twitter.com/YrHAc02K9s The SNEP (@snep) October 8, 2021

Amel Bent’s popularity is therefore restored. With “Vivante”, the singer even manages to outclass the other big release of the week, “Love for Sale” by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, who enters sixth in the standings. A success that she will celebrate on stage during a concert at the Dme in Paris on September 24, 2022.