his obsession with Camilla Parker-Bowles which annoys his sons, William and Harry enormously

Prince Charles has shared his life with Camilla Parker-Bowles for years. A love story that has not always been accepted within his royal entourage, and which continues to cause great tension …
Difficult to stay the course. For a few years now, the British royal family has been sinking into a series of crises that increasingly mar the golden portrait of a clan that was once united. If baseness and other enmities have always been known to the general public, this time, royalty is torn on the front of the stage. A few months ago, it is prince harry who has cast shame on the golden coat of arms, testifying alongside his wife, Meghan markle, from strong tensions and racism which would remain between the walls of Buckingham Palace. Allegations against which prince charles could not do anything. Heir to the throne, the eldest of Elizabeth II tirelessly accuses the blow and does not know how to repair the broken relationship between his sons, William and Harry.
Prince Charles distraught with William and Harry
According to British historian Robert Lacey, prince charles would not know how to lead his sons on the path of reconciliation. “The rare times he found himself alone with his two sons, he was unable to burst the abscess, to bring them together.“confided the historian in an interview with Gala. But it seems that this reconciliation is not the priority of Prince Charles: “He’s only obsessed with one thing: the title that his wife Camilla will bear when he ascends the throne of England“assures Robert Lacey. Camilla Parker-Bowles, the one Charles fell in love with in his youth, the one for whom he fled his marriage to Lady Diana. A still painful subject for William and Harry who, if they accepted the remarriage of their father with Camilla, refuse to hear more.
“Charles wants her to become queen”
Still also in love with his wife, Prince Charles is now very concerned about his future when he ascends to the throne: “Even though it has been claimed that she will then become a princess consort, Charles wants her to become queen, explains Robert Lacey. He wants Harry and William to agree to this matter. So he always comes back to this subject which comes before all other questions, which annoys his sons.“But this burning issue revives the pains of the sons of Prince Charles, who have not forgotten the grief of their late mother, Lady Diana. “William and Harry never allowed themselves to blame Lady Di, to be angry with her. So they turned their aggressiveness towards their father, responsible for all the evils. Wrongly“says the British historian today. The case Camilla Parker-Bowles, eternal taboo within the royal family?