his sad confidences on the death of his father

Isabelle Adjani’s niece plays Selma, a teenage girl from a secular Berber family, in the film Honey Cigar in the cinema since Wednesday, October 6. This is the second film in which Zoé Adjani plays. His character decides to rebel against the patriarchy and will try to find out more about his origins by leaving for Kabylia.

Her desire to become an actress came to her during a visit to the set of The Source of Women. She was then 12 years old. “I am definitely at home on a movie set, that’s where I feel alive,” explained the 23-year-old artist during an interview with Paris Match, published on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Not much time afterwards, Zoe Adjani learned a sad news: the death of her father.





Eric Hakim, Isabelle Adjani’s little Hello Marjo, died at the age of 53 from a heart attack on December 25, 2010, leaving behind his son and daughter, Zoé Adjani. “Since then, every Christmas, it stings a bit. It’s hard, but each has its own burden,” says the young actress to the magazine. “With my aunt Isabelle, we talk about him, sometimes, when we get there, she like me. It’s not easy. A lot of upset stories … I lost my father, she lost her grand- brother. Can you imagine the harm that can do! “, admits the star of Cherry with great sorrow.

Zoé Adjani recognizes it, she looks a bit like her father, with one detail: “I get most of my character from my dear dad who was very rebellious, (…)

