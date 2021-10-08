Honkai: Star Rail – Genshin Impact creators announce new title

After the phenomenal success of Genshin Impact, miHoYo will offer a new game on PC and iOS, in beta as of today: Honkai: Star Rail.

Revealed via a teaser released today, Honkai: Star Rail is the new title in the Honkai franchise, by miHoYo.

Focused on science fiction, Honkai: Star Rail will feature – as the name suggests – a space train in which flee populations escaping from a planet struck by a terrible plague. The planet will be defended by Valkyries, which should be at the center of the storytelling and gameplay. Speaking of the latter, turn-based combat in an open world should be the basis of the gameplay.

Closed beta has already been launched, with the possibility for players to register with a miHoYo account. FAQ (in English) is available on the HoYoLab website, giving players the necessary information about the beta. On pc, it is recommended to play on Windows 7 or later, with an i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a discrete graphics card and a GeForce GTX 970 and or better. On ios, it is necessary to have an iPhone XS, XR or better, an iPad with an A12 chip, an October 2018 model or better. The game runs under iOS 12 or later.





Honkai: Star Rail does not have a release date yet, and nothing says it will only be released on PC and iOS. In contrast, the closed beta launched today is only available on these media.

