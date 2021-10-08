hospitalized in emergency, Julien Tanti left the shooting

The emblematic candidate of the reality show produced by Banijay for W9 was forced to leave the residence of Adrets-de-l’Estérel in the Var where the filming was held last summer.

On July 9, Julien Tanti had informed his 5.3 million subscribers on Instagram of his hospitalization by posting a photo of him, bedridden and smiling. “Thank you all for your messages of support️, the operation went well. I thank all the staff of the clinic who took care of me️. I quickly get back on my feet and leave with a vengeance », wrote the 33-year-old Marseillais. A passage through the hospital box which had occurred while he was in the middle of filming season 6 of “Marseillais vs Le Reste du Monde”.

The departure of the one who has been present since the very first day of this adventure produced by Banijay will be broadcast in the new episode of this Thursday on W9. In an interview with TV-Leisure , Julien Tanti explains that he was injured before the shoot by following too intensive physical training. “I had done x-rays and had seen doctors who told me that it was okay but that I shouldn’t overdo it. My operation was scheduled for September “, he explained of the inguinal hernia he suffered from.





After an ordeal where he put in a great effort, his injury worsened, forcing him to do “Operate urgently”. “From the moment I knew I was going to have the operation, I couldn’t handle the shoot anymore. I couldn’t sort things out anymore. I was really not on my plate “, he confided to our colleagues. If the operation went well, Julien Tanti says he experienced a “Painful convalescence” unable to walk and had to be absent for a dozen days. At the rate of two episodes produced per day of shooting, the absence from the screen of the Marseillais in the unpublished works of “Marseillais vs Le Reste du Monde” broadcast from Monday to Friday on W9 should last about a month.

