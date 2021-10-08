How Airbus is working on the aircraft of the future

The air transport revolution, fueled by the obligation to reduce CO2 emissions, is underway. Airbus is working on several issues head-on that will shape the aviation of tomorrow. Electric hybrid airplane, hydrogen model, flying taxi, reducing carbon emissions. The range of options and projects is wide. Projections over the next 30-40 years with the European manufacturer.

Regional flights for a hydrogen aircraft from 2025

The hydrogen conversion race is on. A true clean fuel, carbon neutral, some see hydrogen as the ideal solution to achieve this “zero emission” aircraft. The only problem is that to store hydrogen, planes have to be designed with larger tanks, because the stored hydrogen is about three times larger than the current kerosene. The energy density of hydrogen is 3.7 times lower than that of kerosene. Who says three times more storage capacity, says fewer passengers, including lower profitability. To save space, we can remove part of the baggage and freight. But air freight is an important source of income for companies. Cruel dilemma. Sacrificing profitability for technological innovation can cause ticket prices to skyrocket. To solve the equation, a trio of former Airbus executives, including former Airbus chief technology officer Paul Eremenko, have just opened the French office of Universal Hydrogen, an American start-up specializing in conversion. to hydrogen by the use of ready-to-use H2 capsules. They have set up their branch in Blagnac and aim to launch the first regional hydrogen flights in 2025. For more distant commercial flights, Airbus is studying a version in the form of a flying wing, which could carry around a hundred passengers. The 2035 horizon has even been mentioned

The electric plane will be mostly hybrid

The problem with electric propulsion remains the autonomy of its batteries. If they are starting to become efficient for automobile locomotion, they are still insufficient to allow air flight. Airbus believes more in a hybrid electric propulsion than a 100% electric engine. Airbus engine manufacturers are working on a model using a standard engine, supplemented by several electric motors installed on the wings. Another area of ​​work, that of alternative fuel with certain players in the energy sector. Total, BP and the others propose to recover the used oils and transform them into clean fuel. An interesting alternative for air transport which will require a lot of development work with engine manufacturers and technicians in charge of aircraft manufacturing. Are these new fuels compatible with existing propellants?





The Airbus XLR is a classic aircraft but with advanced performance in terms of fuel consumption.

Airbus industry



A flying taxi with eight rotors

Engineers and design offices are also working on the concept of the flying taxi, an air mobility project on which the Chinese, Americans and many private companies are working. After the Vahana prototypes (2018), a single-seater flying machine with eight rotors and four steerable wings, and City Airbus (2019) powered by four imposing double counter-rotating rotors, the CityAirbus NextGen is the third part of the European manufacturer’s project in this area. By keeping the best of the first two prototypes, Airbus engineers imagined an eVTOL, an electric plane with vertical take-off and landing, capable of carrying four people in the air, the pilot plus three passengers, at a speed of 120 km / h on about sixty kilometers.

Digital and … vital

Digitization is already playing, even more tomorrow, an essential role in the future development of aircraft manufacturers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will offer new perspectives at the same time as it will open the doors of a universe of which we only know a tiny part today. The recognition of the relief, the environment of the devices, the location of the airports, the data management, the data processing have entered a new era. The explosion in the amount of information to be processed is forcing manufacturers to completely reorganize the manufacturing process. But for these innovations to be effective, they must be adopted by all players in the circuit. “If we use X software, and our partners use Y or Z software, that cannot work,” explains Matthieu Duvelleroy, head of press relations at Airbus. We need a unification of tools. Everyone must invest in compatible tools because the equation is simple. “If the manufacturer saves time in the design and construction, he can renew his fleet more quickly, invest in research on alternative fuel, better manage airspace. In the end, the gain in reducing CO2 emissions can reach 70%. “

Until tomorrow … the A320 Neo

As the new generation of aircraft is currently confined to drawing tables and design offices, Airbus has taken the lead in terms of innovation concerning the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. By equipping its A320 models with a brand new engine, the LEAP X, which consumes 15% less fuel than its competitors, and a technical innovation called sharklets, small fins positioned at the end of the wings, the European manufacturer is became the number 1 in medium-haul. The A320 Neo, whose new and future version called XLR (Extra Long Range) will allow flights with very long action ranges of ten hours, over a distance of 8,700 kilometers for 244 passengers, has already won over the companies. A step ahead of its great rival Boeing that Airbus would like to keep in the future. Whether hydrogen, electric or hybrid.