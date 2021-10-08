how Bercy is organized to track down French fraudsters

DECRYPTION – The survey carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) could concern 600 French people.

“We will look for [ceux] who cheated and [on sera] intractable with [eux]”, assured Bruno Le Maire this Wednesday on RTL. Bercy is getting ready to track down the French tax evaders revealed by the “Pandora Papers” investigation. 600 journalists relying on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies have indeed unveiled this Sunday more than 29,000 offshore companies. The opacity surrounding these companies located in countries or territories with very favorable taxation is sometimes used to conceal financial assets and to evade the tax administration.

In reaction to these revelations, the Minister of the Economy has therefore announced to launch checks concerning the presence or not of French tax residents among the people pinned by the investigation. “I asked the DGFIP [de repérer les] French taxpayers in this list“, assured Bruno Le Maire. To do this, Bercy will initiate a “Task force” composed in particular