how does the 4-day week work?

How about working 4 days a week and earning just as much as a 5 day week?

This proposal returned to the public debate in favor of the environmentalist primary under the leadership of Sandrine Rousseau and could emerge in the debates between now and the presidential election. Before a utopian generalization, a few companies have already started in France.

At LDLC, a computer equipment sales company, 800 of the 1,000 employees have been working 32 hours a week over 4 days and without loss of pay since last January. “The first idea was to make them work for 4 days, then we went to 32 hours because it was more bearable”, explains on RMC Laurent de la Clergerie, founder and chairman of the LDLC board.

“We wanted to give another day off in the week to relieve the pressure we may have at work. We spend our day at work, we come home we take care of the children and we finish our day at 9 p.m. On weekends. -end, we do everything we could not do during the week. The idea of ​​an extra day off is to give the opportunity to do what they cannot do. time to do that day and have a real weekend of rest and then a real week of work, ”he explains.

>> ALSO READ – Historically low unemployment since 2008: how employment has recovered despite the crisis

🎙 Laurent de la Clergerie: “The interest was to have more rested and more efficient employees”. This entrepreneur makes his employees work four days a week and defends his choice. #ApollineMorning pic.twitter.com/Lj9cemX4UB – Apolline Matin (@ApollineMatin) October 8, 2021

“It changed our lives”

And the employees are delighted to believe David: “It has changed our lives. Some people have saved nannies or fuel,” he says, explaining that he has extra rest on Fridays every other week, and Thursday the other week. And in April, low minimum wages were increased to reach 1,500 euros per month. “Our boss is putting everything in place so that we are well at work,” he adds.

At Yprema, a company that transforms construction deconstructions into road materials, we have been working 4 days a week for 24 years: “It changes everything. We can take advantage of the children and do the daily chores. From time to time I return to a 5-day week and I see it, I am rinsed at the end, “says Catherine, communications assistant in the company for 7 years. And in terms of work, she also sees the difference: “We only have 4 days to do what we have to do, so there is no time wasted,” she says.





But what is the interest for the company? First, there is a little trick.

The company does not close any day of the week: “Employees do not always have a three-day weekend because the company has to work over five days. ‘is not always on Fridays, “explains Laurent de la Clergerie.

But an extra day of rest allows employees to be in better shape over their 4 working days: “I had bet that they would work as much while being more efficient. In 32 hours over 4 days they are doing the work as before, they are happy at the end of the week, they do not force and they have a smile every day “.

Contrary to what Laurent de la Clergerie himself thought, the 4-day week did not create jobs. At LDLC, only 2 to 3 more employees were recruited: “It is nothing at all compared to the company”, he says. But at Yprema, we still had to recruit 10% more employees: “We created pairs capable of holding a position and ensuring continuity”, explains Susana Mendes, the company’s general secretary.

“In my job it’s impossible”

If the direct effect on employment may seem moderate, it is very effective for morale. And ultimately, indirectly, this could perhaps help fight against unemployment believes Laurent de la Clergerie: “These people who are going to have one more day in the week, they will have to occupy it, for leisure or by filling stores that are often empty on weekdays, ”he predicts.

What about auto-entrepreneurs or traders? “It is as good an idea as the 35h paid 39. Most companies have not succeeded. For small companies it was a headache”, explains Christophe an auditor of RMC, employee in bakery then self-employed and now self-employed in cleaning: “You have to put back the work-value. I could do it the 4-day week but I wouldn’t earn much. I’m on a 6-day week now. I earn a good living but I work! ”he pleads.

“It is of course a good idea but in my profession it is impossible, already that it is difficult to find staff”, laments Philippe, baker in Hendaye. “You make people want to dream but you have to be logical. You can do it in some big companies or factories, but not in small businesses,” he adds.

A system that would therefore work in very large companies but not in small independents. Who could still benefit by seeing the employees on this plan consume more?

>> ALSO READ – A bonus of 1,000 euros for long-term job seekers: who will benefit?