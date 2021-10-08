how the dressing room reacted to Messi’s arrival

In remarks granted to PSGTV, Leandro Paredes returned to the incredible excitement generated by the arrival of Lionel Messi in the capital.

Teammate and friend of Lionel Messi in the Argentina team, Leandro Paredes had the joy of seeing the six-time Ballon d’Or land at Paris Saint-Germain. A positive feeling shared by the entire Parisian locker room, already won over by the unique talent and personality of the native of Rosario.





“It was done quickly because he already knew part of the locker room”

” The truth is we were overjoyed that Leo was coming, Leandro Paredes told PSGTV. We really wanted him to come. We knew it was possible. And luckily, it happened, he’s with us now to enjoy Paris. This is a good thing and I hope he will continue to show who He is on and off the pitch. It was important for us that he arrived in the best possible conditions. It was done quickly because he already knew part of the locker room, so everything was easier, ”concluded the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. As he confided this week, Leo Messi was not wrong.

To read also – The man of the renewal of OM on the start