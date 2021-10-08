More

    How to observe the Draconid meteor shower

    Technology


    SPACE – Far from being as famous as the Perseids, the observation of the meteor shower of the Draconids will be facilitated this year by a faint moon. Draconids are generally modest and only rain a few meteors per hour.

    This swarm returns every year in October, usually between the 6th and 10th of the month. It takes its name from the constellation Dragon, a celestial point from which the meteors seem to originate, which you can see below:

    The rain will be visible as soon as night falls, but will be all the more observable early in the morning of Saturday.

    If the Draconid meteor shower is less impressive than that of the Perseids, it will at least have the benefit of a night sky this year. Indeed, the event occurs 2 days after the onset of the new moon, and therefore in the absence of bright moonlight.

    Despite these favorable conditions, don’t expect a drastic meteor shower. About ten shooting stars per hour during the peak should be observable according to Numerama.

    A comet at the origin


    Stuart

