How to observe the Draconid meteor shower

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images The Draconid shooting star rain activity peak is expected on the night of October 8-9 (photo illustration).

This swarm returns every year in October, usually between the 6th and 10th of the month. It takes its name from the constellation Dragon, a celestial point from which the meteors seem to originate, which you can see below:

SPACE – Far from being as famous as the Perseids, the observation of the meteor shower of the Draconids will be facilitated this year by a faint moon. Draconids are generally modest and only rain a few meteors per hour.

The rain will be visible as soon as night falls, but will be all the more observable early in the morning of Saturday.

If the Draconid meteor shower is less impressive than that of the Perseids, it will at least have the benefit of a night sky this year. Indeed, the event occurs 2 days after the onset of the new moon, and therefore in the absence of bright moonlight.

Despite these favorable conditions, don’t expect a drastic meteor shower. About ten shooting stars per hour during the peak should be observable according to Numerama.

A comet at the origin

The Draconids are actually generated by the passage of Earth through the cloud of cosmic debris sown by comet 21P / Giacobini-Zinner. This was discovered in 1900 by the French astronomer Michel Giacobini. It revolves around the Sun in six and a half years and is 2 kilometers in diameter.

The dust cloud left by the comet can be larger depending on the year, offering a more or less intense meteor shower. Joe Rao, columnist for Space.com, recalls that in 1933, sky watchers in Europe saw up to 500 meteors per minute.

More recently, in 2011, we could observe up to 600 meteors per hour. However, experts do not expect very heavy rain this year.

