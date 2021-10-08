How will the price of Shiba Inu exceed that of Dogecoin?

Prediction of the price of the Shiba Inu between 2022 and 2030

Shiba Inu SHIB, the Dogecoin killer has become a true legend. This corner was born as a joke in the third degree. The Dogecoin parody. But yet the creators of SHIB created something very different.

When making SHIB price predictions for 2022, we must take into account

Of its resemblance to the DOGE

From the journey they both had

But to talk about long-term predictions, up to 2030, other elements must be taken into account.

For example decentralization, team projects, technology. And on these three points, the two crypto meme are very different.

Shiba Inu Course Prediction

The Shiba Inu is not a simple meme corner. Its creators marked the blow from the first minutes of its existence. Already, all SHIBs are in circulation. They sent one half to Vitalik Buterin, the father of Ethereum. And they put the other half on Uniswap. So the creators of the SHIB have no token reserve. Everyone can have as many or more than them.

As for the SHIBs that were sent to Vitalik, he destroyed 90% of them, and he gave the rest to an Indian Covid Research Fund. Or a donation of more than a billion dollars.

When we make a prediction for the price of an asset, we must first know what parameters we are going to take into account.

The Shiba Inu is a meme corner. These tokens are based on one of the most famous memes, that of the doggo, which represents a dog in a humorous pose.

4 reasons why Shiba Inu will explode in 2022

These tokens have things in common. For example, a powerful community supports them. This is an essential point for these tokens. Because the power of a cryptocurrency, in the absence of solid fundamental points, is the community. But this is not a point to be taken lightly! The Dogecoin community took it from $ 0.0001 to $ 0.26. This represents an increase of… 364,000%!

Current price Shiba inu : 0.000026 dollar

: 0.000026 dollar 24 hour variation: + 13%

Here are the 4 reasons that will explode Shiba Inu in 2022, plus a bonus reason!

Community is the strongest weapon a cryptocurrency can have.





Shiba Inu benefits from a strong and dedicated community. The SHIB has been fully distributed, and no whale can bring down the course by selling all of its coins. SHIB’s development projects are moving towards a Decentralized Exchange, towards NFTs, towards DeFi SHIB is the first token of an ecosystem that must see the light of day.

And as a Bonus, an additional reason for writing!

In Shiba Inu’s DEX, staking rewards will be higher than anything currently available.

These reasons lead to consider a very high price for the year 2022.

SHIB Price Prediction 2022

Prediction 2022 Shiba Inu : 0.00014

: 0.00014 2022 SHIB forecast: gain of 438%

This prediction is made thanks to the Fibonacci indicator

In the 2017 bull run, Dogecoin was at 0.0002 before hitting 0.018. Most traders considered this growth impossible. Yet the community and the power of the bull run made it.

The same is likely to happen with the Shiba Inu. The latter has already seen a huge increase. But it would be foolish to believe that it will now follow a linear curve. The graphics clearly show that these tokens increase in stages. From one level to another, there is a difference of x1000 in general.

SHIB 2030 Price Prediction

Prediction 2030 Shiba Inu : 0.01 dollars

: 0.01 dollars 2030 SHIB forecast: gain of 7,142%

The fundamentals and the technical analysis of the Shiba Inu allow us to know that it will reach 1.4e-4 dollars in 2022. That is 0.00014 dollars. Once it gets to that level, it’s only a matter of time before it hits $ 0.01, or a dime. This step is the next big psychological step for the SHIB. But like the Doge, he will cross it thanks to his community.

In addition to the Doge, the Shiba Inu has decentralization.

decentralization makes the project more solid over time

Thanks to this, the price of SHIB has a great chance of going up to 0.01 dollar.

The main obstacle for this price is the number of units in circulation

If the Shiba network performs a token burn to reduce the supply in circulation, then this price will be easy to achieve by 2030.

The future of the Shiba Inu is not yet mapped out. But the power of the community mixed with the decentralization of the project is an excellent element. In addition, the ambitions of DEX and Decentralized Finance could transform this project into a real ecosystem, like Cardano or Ethereum. There, the Shiba will be well ahead of DOGE and may even surpass it, both in terms of price and market cap.