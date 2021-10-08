How Xavier Niel keeps climbing at Unibail

DECRYPTION – The entrepreneur now owns nearly 24% of the capital. He does not intend to take control of it.

Xavier Niel made his fortune in digital with Iliad. But he has always been passionate about real estate. He thus owns hotels in the heart of Paris, a palace in Courchevel, a golf course in Chantilly. This passion does not prevent him from also having the vision of an investor on this type of asset. This is what motivated his interest in the property company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the first in Europe in the field of shopping centers, in 2020.

Together with Léon Bressler, owner of the property company between 1992 and 2006, he took 5% of URW’s capital in October 2020. With a specific objective: to defeat the capital increase planned by the management of the company, and to propose a new strategic plan, based on asset disposals, particularly American ones. After a few months of stock market and media battle, the shareholders of the property company agreed with the rebels, on November 10, 2020, by rejecting the proposed capital increase. Slingers who take