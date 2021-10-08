How Yannick Jadot integrates his primary competitors into his campaign

On the occasion of a trip to Lyon for parliamentary days organized by the green group of the Senate -and supposed to bring together “the French ecology team” – Yannick Jadot unveiled the responsibilities of advisers and special advisers that Sandrine Rousseau, Delphine Batho and Éric Piolle will occupy in the coming months.

POLICY – After the rain, the good weather. While the days that followed Yannick Jadot’s victory in the primary were marked by internal tensions , everything is finally in working order. To the point that this Friday, October 8, the former opponents of the MEP (with the notable exception of Jean-Marc Governatori) each inherited a specific role for the upcoming campaign.

The France 🇫🇷 ecology team is partly meeting in Lyon today for the parliamentary days of @ecologistesenat In cities, departments, regions and parliaments, environmentalists are already working. We will build together # 2022lecology pic.twitter.com/Oap9I5WGeX

And while the ecofeminist candidate hoped that his high score of the second round would allow him to obtain a vice-candidate ticket, she finally finds herself special advisor on issues related to discrimination and precariousness. Two themes that were central to his campaign in primary school. Delphine Batho, who had imposed the theme of degrowth during his campaign, will work on “national security in the face of collapse and resilience”.

As for the mayor of Grenoble Éric Piolle, he will occupy the post of special adviser to “the great ecological coalition”. A coherent assignment for the one who proposed the gathering of the “humanist arc”, which would go from disappointed with Macronism to Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Jean-Marc Governatori, for his part, is not included in this device. In question, his remarks made the day after the first round, accusing Europe ecology-The Greens of having organized a “flawed vote” of which he disputed the results.

