Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine had planned the date of his death: his confidences on the suicide he had organized

This Friday, October 8, 2021, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine released his new album. For the occasion, the singer confided in Paris Match on a very dark period of his life.

Seven years after the release of his seventeenth album, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine is back. In full promotion of his new opus, titled Geography of the Void, the singer delivered himself in the columns of Paris Match. While the first title of the latter is a nod to the Cross Arms of Johnny Hallyday, he explained: “At that time, I had no future. Music was a way of escaping my school where, deep down, I wasn’t really admitted (…) On the other hand, I wanted to become Johnny instead of Johnny. From there, I had visions for my future. Especially since these singers also came from modest backgrounds. I flashed, nothing could stop me, and the music became ‘to life, to death.’“

In all transparency, Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine confided: “I was a very dark kid, very pessimistic. And I told myself that if I couldn’t do it, I would end it all by killing myself. I even set an age limit in my head.Assuring that he wanted to die at 35, the singer added: “I had placed the end in December 1983. And on January 28, at the Midem in Cannes, I received a gold record. Two days later, I go back to Paris and my old record company gives me another gold record … It was a sign.“As music saved him, he revealed:”When I think about it, I didn’t have much to do. I didn’t have the voice, not the physique, but I made a choice. Sartre said that the choice is freedom. I completely agree. When in 1981, I called a record ‘Latest tags (before mutation), it is the word tags that counts. There is a course, I try to follow it. I should be happy to have succeeded in this. And, at the same time, I have always kept within me the somewhat dark depths of childhood.“

Hubert-Félix Thiéfaine: “I would have to have the joy gland transplanted”

While he can not be happy, the singer assured: “I should have the joy gland transplanted. It has to exist because I know people who are happy all the time, no matter what. Me, it’s the other way around.“While he has been very creative since his burnout in 2008, Hubert-Félic Thiéfaine added:”After my burnout, I thought about my sons, I told myself that they still needed me. So I spent three months in rehab. Then I started again from zero in the construction of my existence. I’ve been waking up feeling good in the morning for thirteen years. When I leave the stage, I could start over for two hours. It was a radical life change.“

