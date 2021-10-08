“I am sometimes obliged to urinate on myself”: in Bordeaux, a disabled person facing the SNCF

Kévin Fermine criticizes the SNCF for a failure to adapt trains to disabled people. Bordeaux justice must decide.

A student in a wheelchair continued this Friday in Bordeaux a legal fight started in 2017 against the SNCF, which he accuses of “ undermine his dignity ”, For lack of adaptation of trains to the disabled, after a decision in his favor annulled by the Court of Cassation last year.

“Attack on dignity”

Before the Bordeaux Court of Appeal, Kévin Fermine, 30, and his lawyer Pascal Nakache asked the judges to find that SNCF was not fulfilling its legal and regulatory obligations “ assistance, in the sense of human assistance, to people with disabilities in its trains “.

In 2019, SNCF was ordered to pay 5,000 euros in damages by the Toulouse Court of Appeal for “ an attack on dignity »From Mr. Fermine, who complained of not being able to access the toilets and the bar-car during his regular journeys between Paris and Toulouse.

The Court of Cassation had however annulled this sentence at the end of 2020, arguing as requested by the SNCF, that the company did have a legal deadline until 2024 to adapt the accessibility of its equipment to people with disabilities.

But the high court also considered that the Toulouse court should not have set aside a European regulation dating from 2007 to know whether the SNCF met its obligations “ assistance »To people with disabilities.





“I am even sometimes obliged to urinate on myself”

It is on this point, that of human assistance, that Mr.e Nakache and his client now hope that the Bordeaux court, made up of magistrates from the civil and commercial chambers, will prove them right and recognize that it is a “ alleged assistance “From the company which placed Mr. Fermine in” a status of unworthiness “.

For the SNCF, Me Alexandra Aderno pointed out that the bailiff’s report on which Kévin Fermine relies in particular “ has nothing to do with assistance »To people with disabilities but relates to accessibility.

“We make the SNCF look like a dilettante who does nothing for people with reduced mobility“, she regretted.

“I cannot go to the toilet on the train, I am even sometimes obliged to urinate on myself”, explained before the hearing Mr. Fermine, who suffers from “Little’s syndrome” (degeneration of neurons) and is found in a wheelchair since he was a child.

According to him, “ the SNCF is trying to drown the fish and save time because it has a lot to lose »In the event of an unfavorable decision. “ People like me could go to court », Explains Mr. Fermine, also a law student.

The judgment will be rendered on December 10, 2021.