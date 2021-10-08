Karine Ferri explained the real reasons for her absence from Dance with the stars, the sequel and revealed that she would still be absent from the second part of the evening, this Friday, October 8.
Last week, Camille Combal was alone at the presentation of Dance with the stars and the second part of the evening, usually hosted by Karine Ferri. “My friend Karine is a little sick this week, she will be back next week of course. I give him lots of kisses. You’re gonna have to put up with me for a little while longer“, then launched the presenter to justify his absence. Maël and Claudia’s mother, who has fiction projects with TF1, explained that she was positive for covid-19. She also announced that she would still be absent this Friday October 8.
“So I’m home in isolation but I’m finally going “better”“
“This week again, I will not be in the animation of Dance with the stars, the sequel... for the second time. Some have guessed it. I caught this damn virus. I am therefore at home in isolation but I am finally “better”. I miss the plateaus, I also miss the walks in the forest with my family and my dogs and the walks on the sand“, recount Karine Ferri.
“Thank you for the kindness expressed in your messages “
The presenter who was alone at the helm of Dance with the stars, the sequel expresses other regrets: “I am also disappointed to have to cancel book signing sessions for my book when it has just been released. I was looking forward to meeting you so much! But there you go, we have to wait a few more days. I am thinking of your reunion. and I can’t wait!Finally, Karine Ferri thanks her fans for their support. “Thank you for the kindness expressed in your messages. Take good care of yourself and your loved ones and see you soon”, writes the companion of ex-footballer Yoann Gourcuff.