“I was crying in pain”: Julia Paredes talks about her nightmarish childbirth and its consequences (EXCLUDED)

Good news for fans of Julia paredes. This season, the bubbly 32-year-old brunette, who is married to Maxime Parisi, is back in Moms & Famous, on TFX. Asked by Purepeople, the mother of Luna (4 years) and Vittorio (3 months) spoke of her new life together or her childbirth.

What are you going to reveal to the public this season?

We are going to see our new life together. It’s a new organization and we have a new life in Dubai. There are plenty of new things, new rules put in place that we were not used to in France.

What has changed since arriving in Dubai?

I made an effort because in France I never wanted to have my children looked after and it was a real problem in my relationship and for me on a daily basis. I never had time for myself so I was a little stressed sometimes. And that played on everyone’s morale. But I listened to Maxime and I agreed to have a nanny to help me from time to time around the house. I am not leaving my children yet because I am having a hard time. I put my ego and pride aside by recognizing that I needed a little help, also to make time for my husband and I. This is a big step for me.

TFX viewers were able to discover the birth of your son Vittorio. You haven’t mentioned much about your childbirth on the networks. How did it go?

It was very complicated. He was born five days after the term so I was very upset. And the childbirth lasted a very long time. I was triggered at 10 a.m. and gave birth the next day at 9.50 a.m. I suffered a lot, but I think it brought us closer to Maxime. When I was triggered, the collar did not want to open. The real contractions came in the evening, but the baby still didn’t come down even though I was 10 dilated. I was pushed for four hours, vomited every thirty minutes. In fact it is because Vittorio was badly positioned, his shoulders were not well placed, so the doctor turned him so that his shoulders went down well in the pelvis. As he was stranded for four hours, he had a huge bump on his head, which also prevented him from coming down. In the end it started, everything was fine for him, but it gave me a huge edema.

Were there any complications afterwards?

He got infected and after a week I was told that maybe he should have an operation. I was given antibiotics over antibiotics and after a month it resolved on its own. But for a month I couldn’t sit down, it was a disaster. I held on all day so as not to crack. But in the evening when the children were in bed, I cried in pain, it was so unbearable. Despite everything, I relativized because I told myself that it could have been worse and that my baby was fine.





Why did you choose the first name Vittorio?

We hesitated for a long time on the first names. Maxime wanted at all costs to call him Hercules, we put him in the middle name. But I didn’t want to because I was afraid he would be teased at school. In the end, we chose Vittorio because his dad is Scicilian and in his family there is a Vitto, I think it’s his great-grandfather. And Maxime said that Vittorio was pretty too. I liked it right away. It adds the Scicilian side of dad because we have the Spanish side with Luna.

How is he doing?

He is doing very well. He eats well, he grows well. Faster than normal by the way. Pediatricians tell me he’s way above the curve but doing great. This is the main. We really made a little Hercules for once (laughs).

How did Luna live and see the arrival of her little brother?

She experienced it very well at the beginning. But a little jealousy has set in. When I took care of her brother too much, she would come and seek my attention sometimes by doing silly things or shouting. So I spoke to her, it took a little while, but she understood. She spent four years alone so it’s normal that she’s upset a bit. There things are much better.

Like all moms, you have seen your body change during your pregnancy. How many kilos have you gained and how much have you lost since giving birth?

I gained twenty pounds during pregnancy. When I gave birth I was 65 and struggled to lose the first two months. So I asked Maxime to take control of me. As soon as I looked at myself in the mirror, I cried because I found myself flabby. Maxime saw my distress so he coached me with a nutritional program. And in one month I lost eight kilos. I would like to lose two more kilos.

How do you feel in your body today?

Much better. I put on 36 again so I’m so happy.

What can we wish you?

To live happily and in good health for a long time to come, all four of us. To see our children grow up. That happiness. And we intend to continue Moms & Famous. For me, I found the program that totally suits me. It’s our real life, we capture all of our moments, both good and bad. You never say ‘don’t film this’. People want to see our life, so we also show when we have problems so that people say to themselves ‘they are like us too’.

