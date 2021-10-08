‘I wish I wasn’t a prince’: Harry tormented long before his retirement from the royal family

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, made some confidences on GBNews this Wednesday, October 6. She notably mentioned Prince Harry’s intentions to leave the royal family.

He couldn’t take it anymore. In January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the royal family. News that had the effect of a bomb on the British but, according to Ingrid Seward, this departure was not trivial. The editor-in-chief of the magazine Majesty confided in the columns of GBNews this Wednesday, October 6. “I would like not to be a prince “, Prince Harry reportedly told while serving in the British Army. Subsequently, the reporter indicated that Lady Diana’s son wanted “leaving the royal family a long time ago, he just didn’t know how to go about it “. Comments already made by a friend of Meghan Markle’s husband a few years ago, in 2013. “Frankly, he would rather be known as the captain of Wales rather than the brother of the future king”, he said. Now settled in the United States, Prince Harry seems much more fulfilled in his new life away from obligations and protocol imposed by the British monarchy.

He thought about it a lot. Last May, Prince Harry had already made confidences in a podcast. He had revealed that when he was in his twenties the possibility of leaving the royal family crossed his mind. “I know, I saw behind the curtain “, he explained, referring to the media pressure but also at the death of his mother. Comments already made in the columns of the Daily Mail in 2018. “I felt that I wanted to get out of the royal family but then I decided to stay and give myself a role for myself “, had he first indicated before evoking his “best years was the army. I was not a prince, I was just Harry”, he had remembered. Far from the royal family, the couple now no more accounts to Queen Elizabeth II and can use her free time to carry out personal projects. As a reminder, Prince Harry announced his intention to publish his memoirs last July. These will do a lot of talking.

Prince Harry: will he make explosive revelations?

Prince Harry has indicated that he intends to publish his memoirs in 2022. In these, he wishes tell about his life as a man and not as a prince. However, he could make some very explosive revelations. Last March, he gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey with his wife, Meghan Markle. The young woman had mentioned the racism that little Archie would have suffered before his birth. While she never wished to reveal the identity of the person concerned, will her husband do so? According to Penny Junior, the Duke of Sussex would be ready to deliver the name of the person behind these comments. “Publishers are going to want bang for their buck, like naming this so-called racist, ” she told The Sun on Friday, October 1. Prince Harry will he agree to surrender without tongue in cheek … to the point of betraying his relatives?

