“I would like to stay on Monday” / International / French team / SOFOOT.com

We can say that it is ideal. The fact that it’s a final, besides, it’s going to be special. I am very proud, very happy. I hope it will end well, with a cup, a party after the game.

Can the match against Belgium be a founding one?

It’s a match that will do us good, that can be a trigger. After the failure of the Euro, having a second half like that will help us. In the locker room, it screamed everywhere. We settled a couple of things tactically at the break. “Piochy” raised the tone. We pressed higher, we agreed to be one against one behind, we were stronger in the duels, and that made the difference. With the ball, we were also technically fairer. Karim and Kylian also made a difference.

Can we compare this match to the one won at the 2018 World Cup against Argentina?

It's a bit the same emotions, yes. It was also a bit of the same celebrations, in the locker room, with the supporters … It's up to us to confirm Sunday, now.





How to hamper Spain, precisely?

We’ll see what the coach decides, but we know how to do everything. This is not a problem. I think we can compete with anyone. We are also keen to win this trophy, even if we know that it will not be easy. We have the weapons to hurt them and I would like to stay in the room on Monday, in Spain. I know most of the players, so obviously, it’ll be weird at first. I’m always with Koke, in the locker room, at home … This team plays really well on the ball. I love Luis Enrique, he does a great job. Now, 3-4-1-2 or something else, it doesn’t matter, we will especially have to give everything, work offensively, defensively …

How did you receive Kylian Mbappé’s statements this week?

I understand what he felt during the Euro, but we are lucky to have him. We know that he is a top player, who will win everything. He is expected to score four or five goals per game, but what he does at his age is already extraordinary. Falling on him after the game against Switzerland was unfair. Today, it’s up to us to put it in the best conditions, because when it is in the right conditions, it can give matches like yesterday. We must take advantage of him.

