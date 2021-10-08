IMF Managing Director dismisses accusations of data manipulation before board

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, on May 18, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Thursday (October 7) that she hoped for a quick decision from the institution’s board of directors, before which she refuted accusations of manipulation of a report that have been brought against it.

“I look forward to a swift resolution of the matter, in a way that preserves the IMF and the World Bank as strong multilateral institutions, fulfilling their important missions in these times of unprecedented crisis.”, she said in a press release.

The question of his retention at the head of the economic institution has been raised since the publication, in mid-September, of the conclusions of an investigation by the WilmerHale cabinet, carried out at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee.





“Wrong assumptions”

This investigation found irregularities in the drafting of the 2018 and 2020 editions of the World Bank’s Doing Business report. Kristalina Georgieva is suspected of manipulating data in favor of China when she held a leadership position at the international monetary institution.

On Wednesday, she explained, in front of the IMF’s board of directors, having “Respected the integrity of the report”. She lamented the “Inaccuracies and erroneous assumptions made by the authors of the report”.

This survey “Does not accurately describe my actions regarding [le rapport] Doing Business 2018, nor does it properly reflect who I am or how I have conducted myself over a long professional career ”, she added.

Since these revelations in mid-September, the IMF’s board has been leading a “Thorough, objective and precise examination” of the situation, and had met, Monday, representatives of the law firm WilmerHale.

Following the publication of the WilmerHale report, the World Bank immediately announced that it would stop publishing the Doing Business report, which was the subject of much criticism for the way it was carried out.