In Guadeloupe, hospitals victims of “sabotage actions”

GUADELOUPE – Damaging hospitals to protest against compulsory vaccination. Waste oil in offices, sticks in locks and “malicious acts”: the health authorities of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday, October 6 “actions of sabotage” within health establishments, in the midst of fierce debates on the obligation vaccine.

People “carry out acts of sabotage inside establishments”, declared during the weekly update on the health situation the director general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Guadeloupe, Valérie Denux.

“They have spilled drain oil in the human resources departments of the CHU in recent days, they put glue in the locks, they block certain accesses”, she detailed, estimating that these actions involve “Disorganization or even loss of chances for patients”. “I understand that we can express ourselves”, added Valérie Denux, “but these are really reprehensible acts” which “can put you in danger”.

The debate on the health pass and the vaccination obligation is quite virulent in the archipelago, the social protest being expressed even in health establishments and in particular at the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, where the staff remains very largely unvaccinated. .

Several complaints filed

In a motion dated Saturday October 2, the doctors of the medical commission of establishment of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre denounce “verbal and physical attacks”.





Also, medical beds have been “dismembered”, according to Guadeloupe the 1st, and strewn the ground, piled up, in order to serve as a dam. In front of the establishment, tree trunks and branches also obstruct the passage.