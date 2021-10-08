In Guadeloupe, hospitals victims of “sabotage actions”

AFP
GUADELOUPE – Damaging hospitals to protest against compulsory vaccination. Waste oil in offices, sticks in locks and “malicious acts”: the health authorities of Guadeloupe denounced Wednesday, October 6 “actions of sabotage” within health establishments, in the midst of fierce debates on the obligation vaccine.
People “carry out acts of sabotage inside establishments”, declared during the weekly update on the health situation the director general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Guadeloupe, Valérie Denux.
“They have spilled drain oil in the human resources departments of the CHU in recent days, they put glue in the locks, they block certain accesses”, she detailed, estimating that these actions involve “Disorganization or even loss of chances for patients”. “I understand that we can express ourselves”, added Valérie Denux, “but these are really reprehensible acts” which “can put you in danger”.
The debate on the health pass and the vaccination obligation is quite virulent in the archipelago, the social protest being expressed even in health establishments and in particular at the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, where the staff remains very largely unvaccinated. .
Several complaints filed
In a motion dated Saturday October 2, the doctors of the medical commission of establishment of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre denounce “verbal and physical attacks”.
Also, medical beds have been “dismembered”, according to Guadeloupe the 1st, and strewn the ground, piled up, in order to serve as a dam. In front of the establishment, tree trunks and branches also obstruct the passage.
“The challenge to the law on compulsory vaccination in healthcare establishments, intended to protect patients who come to entrust us with their health, cannot justify the obstacles to movement inside the establishment and malicious acts. towards caregivers going to the bedside ”they write. They call for an end to these actions, in order to be able to “give care in serenity”.
According to the prefect Alexandre Rochatte, procedures “are underway, with complaints filed by the establishments concerned”.
Only 30% of CHU caregivers vaccinated
In Guadeloupe, which still has 8 deaths over the last 5 days, vaccination remains slow. Almost 43% of over 18s and 18% of 12-18 year olds have received a first injection and only around 30% of CHU caregivers are vaccinated. The entry into force of the vaccination obligation for certain professions, effective in France since September 15, has been postponed for several weeks in this overseas territory, strongly affected by the fourth wave of Covid-19. It should gradually come into force during the month of October.
“Vaccination has experienced a marked slowdown in recent days,” said Valérie Denux, director general of the ARS. Figures “insufficient” to “block a new wave” by the end of 2021.
At the same time, indicators are improving in the archipelago, which will begin a first phase of deconfinement on October 8.
In Guadeloupe, more than 800 people have died in hospital since the start of the epidemic, including 525 since the start of the 4th wave, according to the ARS.
See also on The HuffPost: Back to school upset in Guadeloupe, this teacher fears the repercussions on her students