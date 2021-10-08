In Mali, autopsy of an ordinary massacre – Liberation

On August 8, 42 men and children from Ouatagouna, a small town in northeastern Mali, were executed by ISIS in the Greater Sahara. “Liberation” returned to the scene of the killing, which is the subject of a UN investigation.

It was dusk. The monsoon sky was rolling low and the wind carried the rumor of a swarm. Kassim (1) was playing soccer with the young people of the village, when the first shots rang out. “My friend collapsed in front of me. I started to run. My heart was beating. Bullets whistled around us, he says, crouching and haggard. I hid with two other young people below the village. I was waiting for death. ” A few meters from them, armed combatants penetrate the sandy lanes of Ouatagouna, a village in the Ansongo circle, in northeastern Mali. They are more than 80.

The swarm of motorcycles surrounds the village. With their faces masked, the attackers wear dark clothes and Kalashnikovs. All the people they meet are methodically slaughtered. Only women are spared. The men are taken from their vehicle or their home, lying on the ground and executed with a bullet in the head. “When the shooting stopped, I left the room where I had taken refuge, tells Mohamed (1), a thirty-something with a sparse beard and red eyes. The street in front of my house was drenched in blood. I saw my uncle’s body among many men. “





A jihadist motorcycle captured during a seizure in a grove. (Mattéo Maillard)

On August 8, the coordinated attacks targeting the neighboring villages of Karou and Ouatagouna lasted only one hour, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Results: 42 killed, 38 men and four children, the youngest of whom was only 10 years old, reveals a UN report …