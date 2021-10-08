In pajamas to drop off their children, parents are scolded by the director

As surprising as it may seem, there are times when parents go to school in their pajamas to drop their children off. Is this an appropriate outfit? No, replies the headmistress of an English school who must have sent an unexpected, firm and polite letter to all the parents.

Parents who show up to school in their pajamas, the phenomenon is probably not new. But, according to the newspaper West France, since the Covid-19, we would see more and more. Encouraged by the pandemic, teleworking would indeed dissuade some parents from making clothing efforts. What’s the point of dressing if it’s to work at home?

School asks parents to stop dropping kids off in PYJAMAS and DRESSING GOWNS https://t.co/IZsHMYzEOV – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 4, 2021

Except that Charlotte Haylock, the principal of Ayresome Primary School (where the uniform is compulsory for children) hardly tastes this kind of outfit. Noting the increase in the number of pajamas and bathrobes in front of the gates of her establishment in the morning, she sent a call to order to all parents. Charlotte Haylock, quoted by the Daily Mail :

“We have recently seen an increase in the number of parents wearing dressing gowns when dropping off and picking up their children from school. “



“It prompted me to politely remind them that they should wear appropriate attire when accompanying their children to school. ”

“As a school, we encourage our students to dress properly and we believe it is important that parents do the same. If parents are concerned about an issue regarding their child’s education, my door is always open to them if they need advice and support. “

An unexpected, but legitimate approach: difficult to set an example for children when parents do not play along. It is not a question here of contesting the clothing freedom of adults but we must help young children to make the difference. distinction between what we wear during the day and what we wear at night, if only for questions of hygiene and practicality!