In Peru, President Pedro Castillo emancipates himself from his most radical left wing

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo shakes hands with Mirtha Vasquez after his inauguration as the country’s prime minister in Lima, Peru on October 6, 2021. PERU PRESIDENCY / VIA REUTERS

It had become bulky to say the least. The very controversial Prime Minister Guido Bellido, 42, resigned on Wednesday October 6, two months and seven days after his appointment as head of government, resulting in a cabinet reshuffle. “Bellido is leaving after sixty-nine days of chaos”, headlined one of the main national dailies.

In the afternoon, left-wing president Pedro Castillo addressed the nation: “My government, in its commitment to address as a priority the major problems facing the country, such as health, hunger and poverty, has decided to take decisions in favor of better governance. “

The presence of Guido Bellido at the head of the cabinet was increasingly burdensome. The former prime minister, holding the left wing of Peru Libre – a Marxist-Leninist formation from which Mr. Castillo also comes -, did not hesitate to take back the ministers and contradict the president, to the point of creating permanent tension within the executive and become the bête noire of Congress.





Succession of controversies

Guido Bellido had created unease from his appointment on July 29, the day after the investiture of Pedro Castillo. Its management has only been a succession of controversies. Targeted in three preliminary investigations opened by the prosecution for terrorism, apology for terrorism (for alleged links with the terrorist group Shining Path) and money laundering as part of an investigation into the financing of the Peru Libre campaign, he is also accused verbal assault on a member of Parliament and was criticized for misogynistic remarks.

Behind him also hovered the shadow of Vladimir Cerron, leader of the Peru Libre party, also a controversial figure, accused of pulling the strings of power. The latter is also targeted by an investigation for money laundering for the financing of the presidential campaign and was convicted in 2019 for corruption.

The press unanimously welcomed this decision, stressing that “Castillo takes back the lead”, while he is criticized for his inability to set a course. To replace Mr. Bellido, Pedro Castillo chose a woman, lawyer. Her name had been circulating for several days: Mirtha Vasquez, 46, from the same agricultural and mining region as President Cajamarca in the north of the country. A recognized and respected figure of the left (Frente Amplio), which gives pledges to the moderate wing of the support of the president.

An environmental and human rights activist, she notably defended, against the American mining company Newmont, the farmer Maxima Acuña, who through her fight became a symbol of resistance against the biggest mine project in the world. open-pit gold in Latin America, in northern Peru.

