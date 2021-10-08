In pictures, the spectacular burst of activity of one of the strangest comets in the Solar System

29P / Schwassmann-Wachmann, formerly called Schwassmann-Wachmann 1, is a comet periodical from Solar system, discovered on November 15, 1927 by the astronomers Germans Friedrich Karl Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann at the Observatory in Hamburg, Germany. This comet is more precisely a centaur active. A centaur is a small body in the “area of ​​the giants”, between Jupiter and Neptune, and 29P has in this case a orbit slightly eccentric (0.04) located a little beyond Jupiter (6 astronomical units for the comet, against 5.2 astronomical units for the planet). Active, means that it sometimes shows a cometary activity, that is to say a hair and / or a tail.





This comet, whose nucleus measures about 60 kilometers in diameter, is unusual: in normal times, it is around the magnitude 16, but several times a year suddenly bursts of activity which make it in a few hours brighter from 1 to 5 magnitudes (that is to say 2.5 to 100 times brighter), before returning to its brightness usual in a week or two.

29P had such burst of activity at the end of September, surrounding it with a “shell” of dust which has since spread and dissipated, as can be seen below in the video that Terry Lovejoy posted on October 5. This video shows the evolution of the comet between September 28 and October 5. In the last image, the dust shell is about 200,000 kilometers in diameter, almost one and a half times the diameter of Jupiter.