In Spain, record spending for the 2022 budget

With more than 248 billion euros in social spending, Spain presented, this Thursday, October 7, the most ambitious budget in its history to deal with the post-pandemic period. “The priority is to consolidate the economic recovery and that it be fair, that we take advantage of European funds to modernize our economy and our society, so that it is more competitive and more united, said the President of the Government, Socialist Pedro Sanchez, after the Council of Ministers approved the draft finance law for the year 2022. It is about coming out of the crisis not as we entered it, but with a more sustainable, more inclusive, more digital Spain. “

Unblocking the text, however, was not easy for the Socialists, who had to negotiate bitterly with their coalition partner, the party of the radical left Podemos, before obtaining the green light, Tuesday, October 5, after giving in on two points in particular.





On the one hand, the government will approve, ” in the next weeks “, a project of “Housing law »Which will lower the rents set by the “Great owners” (owners of over nine real estate) in saturated areas, where the real estate market is under pressure, or to apply a 150% increase in property tax on empty housing. It will also reserve 30% of new constructions for social housing.

On the other hand, the executive will initiate a tax reform so that companies do not pay less than 15% of corporate tax, in order to prevent all kinds of bonuses from drastically reducing the contribution. tax of large multinationals.

“Difficult” negotiations

” The government governs and the coalition is healthy. The new country is moving forward with cooperation between progressive forces and with perseverance ”, welcomed on Twitter the Minister of Labor, the Communist Yolanda Diaz, after negotiations that she recognized ” difficult “.

Concretely, the finance law provides for more than 40 billion euros in investments and capital transfers (+ 9%) – “The biggest investment in the history of Spain”, according to the socialist finance minister, Maria Jesus Montero. In addition, 27.6 billion euros from European recovery funds, which will allow the country in particular to invest in industrial policy, housing rehabilitation and urban regeneration, sustainable mobility or energy transition. “The year 2022 will be the year when citizens and businesses perceive, in all its magnitude, the positive effects of European funds”, underlined Mme Montero.

