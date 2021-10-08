In the United States, the cheapest Tesla is … a Cybertruck!

By increasing the price of its sedan and its SUV, Tesla has turned its price list upside down in the United States. So much so that the manufacturer’s cheapest vehicle is none other than its futuristic pickup, the Cybertruck. Tesla is used to price changes. Whether because of supply costs or simply to pass on a drop in the production price, the firm of Elon Musk does not hesitate to upset its price list. Observers of the brand were therefore not surprised to note, yesterday, a price adjustment for the Model 3 and the Model Y in the United States. Indeed, the price of the two vehicles.

The Cybertruck cheaper than the Model 3

After dropping noticeably last February, the price of the Model 3 had undergone two slight increases in April and then in May. Yesterday, a new jump of $ 2,000 brought the price of the Standard Plus version to $ 41,990. The story is much the same for the Model Y. The brand’s electric SUV, just marketed in Europe, saw its bill swell by $ 1,000. As a result, the cheapest Long Range version of the Model Y rose to $ 54,990 on the automaker’s US site.

These price changes are not new to Tesla and would have gone almost unnoticed if they had not had a rather funny consequence. At $ 39,990, the Cybertruck becomes the Californian’s most affordable vehicle. Admittedly, it is still not marketed, and will undoubtedly not be it before the end of 2022. However, it is possible to reserve it on the site of the manufacturer at a price lower than the Model 3! It now remains to be seen whether the price of the pickup will evolve or if it will remain at this level as long as its production has not started. Indeed, to justify the latest inflation, Elon Musk did not hesitate to mention the shortage of semiconductors as well as the supply concerns of certain raw materials. However, by 2022 this situation may change. The other big question concerns France: will these price increases have repercussions on this side of the Atlantic? Response within the next few hours.