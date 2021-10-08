In the West Indies, new mobilizations against the vaccine obligation and the health pass

A thousand people gathered Thursday, October 7 in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and around 500 in Fort-de-France, Martinique, to protest against the law on compulsory vaccination and the health pass, noted AFP correspondents.

“The fight will go to the end, until they repeal the law”, assures Claudine Marathon, secretary of the health branch of the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe (UGTG), considering that this law “Does not respect human rights, nor the French Constitution”. The mobilization in Pointe-à-Pitre took place simultaneously – via a giant screen – with that of “Health professionals, firefighters and populations” from Martinique and Guyana, according to the leaflet which announced it.

The debate on the health pass and the vaccination obligation of caregivers is virulent in Guadeloupe, where the vaccination rate remains relatively low with less than 44% of first-vaccinated adults, and where “Sabotage actions” in health establishments have been denounced by the health authorities. “Our body is ours”, argues Claudine Marathon, who reports mistrust of a “Experimental therapy and clinical trials” and deplores “Political measures” who have not “Nothing to do with health”.

On the side of the health authorities, the threats of suspensions are firm against the personnel who have not started a vaccination course, that is to say nearly 70% of them, and who receive warning letters. “It is a violence that is imposed on us, the violence in return is legitimate”, says Gaby Clavier, of the UGTG, summoned to court in December for death threats against the director of the hospital.

On the other side of the giant screen, in Martinique, around 500 people gathered in the rain in Fort-de-France, near the premises of the Regional Health Agency. “Many patients, compared to this obligation to pass, will not go for treatment, it’s a real tragedy”, estimates the secretary general of the health section of the CGT Martinique, Magalie Zamor. “The elderly do not understand, we can tell them that it is for their own good, they tell us that there are already too many difficulties linked to the medical desert on the island. We have a social reality that we will have to take into account ”, denounces this administrative framework at the CHU.

The next mobilization is scheduled for Monday, October 11, the date of entry into force of the health pass for hospital staff on the island, where barely 34% of those over 12 have a complete vaccination schedule. The vaccination obligation will come into force gradually: the nursing staff must have received at least one dose of vaccine before October 24, then from November 14, the vaccination schedule must be complete in Martinique, under penalty of suspension.

The entry into force of the vaccination obligation for certain professions, effective in France since September 15, has been postponed for several weeks in this overseas territory, strongly affected by the fourth wave of Covid-19. In Guadeloupe and Martinique, the summer months of summer vacation were very deadly, with more than 500 dead on each island.